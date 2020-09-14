Walker & Dunlop Welcomes Managing Director with Impressive Multifamily Finance Track Record

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired TJ Edwards as Managing Director based out of the company's headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland. Mr. Edwards will use his multifamily expertise to drive origination efficiency and source deal flow in partnership with debt financing teams across the company as well as with the company's investment and asset manager, Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Inc.

Walker & Dunlop President Howard Smith stated, "TJ has deep experience managing and processing huge volumes of loan originations and has established long-standing relationships with multifamily borrowers. His focus on exceptional service in every aspect of the customer experience while at Freddie Mac makes him the ideal leader to work across our origination platform to expand our client base and make our teams even more efficient." Mr. Smith continued, "TJ will also play an integral role in Walker & Dunlop's diversity and inclusion efforts, and his passion for these initiatives will continue to be an incredible asset to our industry."

"I am very excited to join Walker & Dunlop," commented Mr. Edwards. "The company's multifamily focus and outstanding reputation in the industry attracted me to this opportunity, and I look forward to helping W&D increase its client coverage and grow its debt financing volume and assets under management over the next several years."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Edwards was a Regional Director of Production and Sales at Freddie Mac where he led a team that processed $6.8 billion of multifamily loan purchases in 2019. During his time with Freddie Mac, he spearheaded the creation of the Multifamily Division's diversity, equity, and inclusion executive taskforce focused on promoting racial and social equality.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 900+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

