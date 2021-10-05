Walker® Announces New Part Numbers for Over 25 Million VIO

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker® Emissions Control, a leading global brand from Tenneco's DRiV group, has introduced new part numbers to offer increased coverage to over 25 million vehicles in operation (VIO). New products include an expansion of its catalytic converters line, including CARB-compliant coverage for 26 applications; three new part numbers for Walker Quiet-Flow® SS mufflers; and a variety of new pipes and accessories.

New for more than 21 million VIO are 39 part numbers of Walker catalytic converters, including exclusive* EPA-compliant coverage under the Ultra® direct-fit converter offering now available for the 2016-2019 Chevrolet Cruze 4-cyl. 1.4L turbo (#16936); 2013-2017 Volkswagen Jetta 4-cyl. 2.0L turbo and 1.8L turbo, the 2013-2017 Beetle 4-cyl. 2.0L turbo, and 2014-2016 Passat 4-cyl. 1.8L turbo (#56313); and 2009 Chrysler Aspen and Dodge Durango 5.7L (#73047). The product expansion also includes EPA-compliant, Ultra direct-fit and manifold converters for many new domestic and import applications. CARB-compliant coverage expansion under the CalCat® direct-fit converter offering includes exclusive* coverage for the 2015-2017 Hyundai Sonata 4-cyl. 2.0L and Kia Optima 4-cyl. 2.4L (#84232). Walker converters are backed by our leading engineering team who consistently meet CARB requirements with zero rescinded executive orders as of September 2021. Direct-fit offering is a bolt-on solution with OE-style flanges, pipe routings and heat shields for easy installation.

Walker has also introduced three new part numbers for Quiet-Flow® SS direct-fit mufflers and muffler assemblies, the only broad market muffler with 100% stainless steel construction for long service life, covering more than 2.2 million VIO with five domestic and nine import applications. These are now available as both muffler (#22696) and muffler assembly (#74012) exclusively for the 2014-2016 Acura MDX 6-cyl. 3.5L and 2016-2021 Honda Pilot 6 cyl. 3.5L. Increased coverage for the 2012-2016 Cadillac SRX 6-cyl. 3.6L is also new. Quiet-Flow SS direct-fit mufflers and muffler assemblies are easy to install featuring OE-style hangers, brackets and pipe routings for a bolt-on solution.

In addition to these products, Walker also has four new part numbers out for more than two million VIO in its pipes and accessories category. Notable additions are installation hardware (bracket hangers, #36547) for the 2004-2007 Ford Focus 2.3L and 2005-2011 2.0L; and Walker direct-fit tailpipe (#55739) for the 2014-2016 Acura MDX 6-Cyl 3.5L, and 2016-2021 Honda Pilot 6-Cyl 3.5L

"Every month, we strive to offer new, highly-engineered products for a wide scope of domestic and import vehicles to give our customers the best choice for their repair jobs," said Audrey Lang, senior product manager, Walker. "Walker offers comprehensive, engine-to-tailpipe solutions that are easy to install and made to last."

To learn more, visit the Walker website at www.walkerexhaust.com, the Walker Facebook page, Instagram site, and YouTube channel. To receive the latest information directly from Walker, sign up for the newsletter here.

*As of September 2021

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 313.617.2086

[email protected]

Bill Dawson (DRiV) – 224.280.4308

[email protected]

SOURCE DRiV

Related Links

https://www.walkerexhaust.com

