Walker Edison Honored as No. 8 in Utah 100

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) announced Walker Edison as the 8th fastest growing company in Utah during their virtual award ceremony yesterday.

The Utah 100 event recognizes one hundred of the fastest growing companies in Utah, and companies are ranked according to a weighted average calculation of percentage and dollar growth. This year's ranking shows Walker Edison's recent growth as they were awarded 18th in 2019. Walker Edison was also recognized as a MWCN Utah 100 company in 2014, 2018, and 2019.

The full list of Utah 100 winners can be found at www.mwcn.org/utah-100/.

About Walker Edison:

Since its establishment in 2006, Walker Edison has become a leading partner and drop-ship solution for the biggest names in e-commerce. Driven by data, we strive to cultivate a culture that inspires our customers to Live Outside the Box™ with innovative furniture. Walker Edison is a global organization with operations in Brazil, Asia, the UK, and Germany.

