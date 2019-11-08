Walker Edison Rises to Fight Against Hunger

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker Edison participated in a company-wide service event Wednesday afternoon in partnership with Rise Against Hunger. Over 100 employees came together to prepare and package 40,000 meals for people in need.

Walker Edison values charitable service as an integral part of their culture. Each quarter employees receive paid time off to give back to nonprofit organizations in addition to opportunities to participate in company-wide service events. Matt Davis, Walker Edison's co-owner and COO said of the event, "Contributing back to the community is so important for us and as a global business we love helping organizations like Rise Against Hunger. This is a great cause and serving together as a company is a lot of fun too."

For each of the past two years, Walker Edison has donated 20,000 meals, but this year they decided to double their efforts. CEO Brad Bonham said, "We're doing something really exciting here, being able to package 40,000 meals for kids who go hungry every day. We love Rise Against Hunger and we love doing service like this for others."

Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization, aims to show the world that it is, in fact, possible to end hunger by the year 2030. With 28 U.S. locations and five international offices, the organization is committed to nourishing lives, providing emergency aid, empowering communities and growing the hunger relief movement. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer meal packaging of nearly 500 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world. To find out more about Rise Against Hunger, please visit www.riseagainsthunger.org.

About Walker Edison:

Established in 2006, Walker Edison quickly became a leading partner and a drop-ship solution for the biggest names in e-commerce. We are a data centric organization that is committed to deliver more than just innovative furniture - we are committed to help our customers Live Outside the Box™. Walker Edison is a global organization with operations in Brazil, Asia, the UK and Germany. To learn more visit walkeredison.com

SOURCE Walker Edison

Related Links

http://www.walkeredison.com/

