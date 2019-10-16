Walker Edison To Move Worldwide Headquarters to West Jordan, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker Edison today announced plans to relocate their worldwide headquarters to the City of West Jordan. The company currently ranked as the 15th fastest growing company in Utah, employs several hundred full-time employees. The expansion will create room for several hundred more.

"We're excited to open a new, state-of-the-art facility in a now underutilized space along one of the City's busiest corridors," said Brad Bonham, Walker Edison's Chief Executive Officer. "The renovation of an old Shopko location will not only revitalize the block and allow us opportunities to give back to the West Jordan community, but will also provide a place our employees will be excited to come to work every day."

The 95,000 sq. ft. location, located at 1520 W 9000 S will include cutting-edge features like a 20,000 sq. ft. photo studio, two auditoriums, employee-focused workspace, a full kitchen and other advanced technology.

"We are thrilled that Walker Edison has chosen West Jordan as the location for its new headquarters. Their decision to invest here reflects confidence in the City's business environment and excellent workforce," said Jim Riding, Mayor of West Jordan. "This project will provide a much-needed facelift to one of the City's busiest intersections and ensure our residents have an even greater opportunity to work close to home. To the management at Walker Edison, thank you for selecting the City of West Jordan. We are proud to partner with you and excited for the future."

Walker Edison employees will move to the new facility in Spring 2020.

About Walker Edison:

Established in 2006, Walker Edison quickly became a leading partner and a drop-ship solution for the biggest names in e-commerce. We are a data centric organization that is committed to deliver more than just innovative furniture - we are committed to help our customers Live Outside the Box™. Walker Edison is a global organization with operations in Brazil, Asia, the UK and Germany. To learn more visit walkeredison.com

SOURCE Walker Edison

Related Links

http://www.walkeredison.com

