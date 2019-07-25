Walker® Emissions Control Brand Launches New Website for a More Robust Customer Experience

New content: Offering information on both light and commercial vehicle products in one place, users can also utilize new technical support resources, including all the latest Servicegrams and technical videos.

Streamlined navigation: Easier, clearer site navigation is a hallmark of the new site, and users can find anything they are looking for in three clicks or less, including direct homepage access to the eCatalog tools.

New "Dealer Locator" and eCatalog: The refreshed website now offers an updated layout for the Dealer Locator under "Where To Buy", providing customers an easy and efficient way to look up their local Walker product dealers. Technicians are also able to use the eCatalog tools under "Find My Parts" to identify the right replacement products via application look-up, part number, or through a universal parts search.

"As a leading brand in the emissions control industry, we understand the need to provide a positive digital experience to our customers," said Rebecca Mahan, director, marketing communications. "The new Walker website highlights all the ways the Walker brand fits your business, including resources to arm technicians with the content they need to choose the best Walker product for a repair, whether it be via something as simple as a part lookup or if they require more research or information to complete a comprehensive exhaust system diagnosis."

To learn more about Walker products and to experience the new website, visit www.walkerexhaust.com or www.walkerheavyduty.com. For other information, including the latest updates and installation videos, follow the Walker brand's social media Facebook and Instagram pages (@WalkerEmissions) and by visiting Walker's YouTube Channel.

About DRiVTM - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

