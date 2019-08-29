Walker® Expands Coverage to Nearly 100 Million Additional Emissions Control Service Opportunities

The Walker range includes 60 new CARB-certified Walker CalCat ® direct-fit and universal catalytic converters covering 910 popular applications up to and including the 2019 model year. Engineered for states where CARB-certified catalytic converters are required – which now include California, Maine and New York-- Walker CalCat converters feature an exclusive catalytic technology that offers the right loading of precious metals, the proper catalyst material and design, and a high technology washcoat for enhanced oxygen storage capacity ensuring optimal conversion of harmful emission gases to help keep the MIL light off and maintain engine performance. Also new are nine new EPA-compliant Walker Ultra ® direct-fit converters covering 46 popular late-model applications. Walker Ultra converters, designed for OBD II vehicles (1996 and newer), include a premium substrate material and high technology washcoat to ensure exceptional oxygen storage capacity to reduce harmful emissions, helping to keep the MIL light off and maintain proper engine performance. All Walker direct-fit converters include original equipment-style hangers, brackets, routings and heat shields to ensure fast, easy installation and a precise fit.

"Vehicle service professionals trust Walker to offer the right combination of late-model and older coverage to help accelerate the growth of their businesses," said Rebecca Mahan, director, brand marketing. "Our extensive, ongoing investment in new parts, including CARB- and EPA-compliant converters, helps shops earn more business across virtually all passenger vehicle nameplates."

Also available through Walker suppliers are 36 new muffler and muffler assembly part numbers offering combined coverage of more than 8 million additional replacement opportunities. These include 18 premium Walker Quiet-Flow® SS mufflers and assemblies available for more than 100 popular applications up to and including the 2018 model year. Walker Quiet-Flow SS mufflers and assemblies are built for precision fit, form and performance and offer the exceptional durability of premium 409 stainless steel. Quiet-Flow SS mufflers and assemblies are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and 90-day Safe & Sound® Guarantee. See www.WalkerExhaust.com for details.

Walker also has introduced 14 additional resonator, pipe and hardware part numbers offering combined coverage of nearly 6 million replacement opportunities.

To learn more about Walker emissions control products, visit www.WalkerExhaust.com and the brand's YouTube channel and connect with Walker at Facebook.com/WalkerEmissions and Instragram.com/WalkerEmissions.

About DRiVTM - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our plans to separate into two independent public companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the spin-off of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a spin-off); the possibility that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation, including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may not advance Tenneco's business strategy; the risk that Tenneco may experience difficulty integrating all employees or operations; the potential diversion of Tenneco management's attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

