Walker Healthforce Achieves NMSDC Corporate Plus® Certification, Marking a Major Milestone in Healthcare Workforce Solutions

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker Healthforce, a leading provider of healthcare workforce and consulting solutions, is proud to announce its official acceptance into the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Corporate Plus® Program—a distinguished designation reserved for the top-performing minority-owned businesses nationwide. This honor is achieved by only about 1% of all MBE-certified companies, underscoring the exceptional capabilities and performance of Walker Healthforce.

The Corporate Plus® certification recognizes Walker Healthforce's proven operational excellence, national delivery capabilities, and consistent ability to meet the complex, large-scale needs of healthcare organizations across the country.

"Becoming an NMSDC Corporate Plus member is not only an honor—it validates our commitment to exceptional service, innovation, and the communities we serve," said Tifiany Walker, Founder and CEO of Walker Healthforce. "This milestone reflects the strength of our team, our deep industry expertise, and our dedication to impacting healthcare through diverse, agile, and high-performing workforce solutions."

Walker Healthforce's services are built on a specialized focus that meets the evolving needs of healthcare organizations. Our team specializes in IT, business, and care management—leveraging a commitment to regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and cost optimization while upholding social and workforce responsibility. This expertise allows the company to deliver scalable workforce and advisory solutions aligned with the strategic goals of health systems, payers, and government agencies nationwide.

The NMSDC Corporate Plus® Program was established to provide expanded visibility and access to top-tier minority business enterprises with the capacity to support global and national contracts. Acceptance into the program positions Walker Healthforce among an elite group of MBEs recognized for their scalability, performance, and quality.

"As healthcare organizations face unprecedented workforce and operational challenges, the need for diverse, strategic partners has never been greater," Walker added. "We're excited to leverage this designation to deepen collaboration, accelerate our mission, and deliver even greater value to our clients.

