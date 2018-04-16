Walker Marketing & Consultants Recognized With National Sales Award

Walker Marketing & Consultants won the Campaign Cup award, given quarterly to the top-performing office among those focused on the same campaign in the same time period, based on achieving top sales and quality metrics. The company not only earned national recognition for its quarterly performance but also received accolades for its yearly performance.

Walker Marketing & Consultants CEO Brandon Walker praised his team's commitment and drive, saying, "I am honored to accept this trophy in recognition of the hard work put in daily by our dedicated team as we continue toward a bright future, providing outstanding customer service while exceeding client expectations."

A leader in outsourced marketing and customer acquisition for nearly a decade, Walker Marketing & Consultants brings the client life-long customers with increased brand recognition and high customer loyalty levels. The team of highly trained sales professionals employs a face-to-face, relationship-based marketing method on behalf of the client, providing superb service with integrity in response to the high demand by large companies for a more effective, personal marketing approach that garners results.

Walker Marketing & Consultants also invests in its leaders through training and development programs that facilitate professional and personal growth. The firm believes in giving back to the community as well, supporting organizations such as Operation Smile, the Special Olympics, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, the Red Cross, Bowling for Kids, and more.

