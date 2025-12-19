Walker Media Group Launches With Offices in Nashville, Los Angeles, New York and Dallas; Announces $500 Million in Credit Facilities and Plans to Invest $360 Million in Local Television Station Acquisitions by Fall 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker Media Group (WMG) today announced its official launch as a privately held media holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with operating offices in Los Angeles, New York and Dallas. WMG is launching with an ownership-first structure designed to acquire, operate and scale media assets across broadcast television, cable, streaming, FAST channels and digital platforms.

"Walker Media Group is launching with intention and infrastructure," said Jay Walker, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Walker Media Group. "We're building a real media company—focused on ownership, distribution and long-term value creation."

Private company launching with publicly traded debt

WMG confirmed that while the company is privately owned, it is launching with publicly traded debt, including bond-style instruments, enabling access to institutional capital markets while maintaining private ownership and control.

$500 million in credit facilities

In connection with its launch, WMG announced it has secured $500 million in credit facilities, organized by Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies Financial Group, Brightwood Capital Advisors and Comerica Bank. The facilities will support acquisitions, operational growth and long-term platform expansion.

Broadcast acquisition strategy

As part of its launch strategy, WMG plans to deploy approximately $360 million toward the acquisition of local television stations by Fall 2026, expanding the company's owned broadcast footprint across key U.S. markets. The company confirmed that negotiations with station owners are already underway.

Corporate structure and operating model

Walker Media Group operates as a parent holding company overseeing multiple subsidiaries, including Entertainment Studios, the company's content and network operations arm, and Walker Media Broadcast, its broadcast ownership and distribution subsidiary. Flagship network brands, including REVIVE and REVIVE Media Co., operate under Entertainment Studios.

Board of Directors and executive leadership

At launch, Walker Media Group's Board of Directors and executive leadership include: Jay Walker, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Jackson, Executive Vice President, General Counsel; Eric Hall, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Investment Officer; Janice Farley, President, Network Distribution; and Dione Bandy, Secretary of the Board.

About Walker Media Group

Walker Media Group (WMG) is a privately held media holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with offices in Los Angeles, New York and Dallas. WMG is focused on owning, operating and acquiring content studios, television networks and broadcast distribution assets across the modern media landscape.

Media Contact

Khali West

Press & Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE WALKER MEDIA GROUP