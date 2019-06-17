Walker Methodist's Scott Riddle Receives ESGR Patriot Award

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, ESGR, presented Scott Riddle, CEO and President of Walker Methodist, with their Patriot Award. The Patriot Award reflects efforts to support citizen servicepeople through a wide range of measures, including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, care for families, and leaves of absence as needed.

Captain Kevin Coder (left) nominated Scott Riddle, CEO and President of Walker Methodist, for ESGR's Patriot Award.

Riddle was nominated for the award by Captain Kevin Coder, Director of Spiritual Life at Walker Methodist and Chaplain in the Minnesota National Guard. Coder recently was offered employment at Walker Methodist. However, prior to starting, he learned of an upcoming deployment. Coder notified Walker Methodist's CEO and was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

Said Coder, "Upon learning the news that I would be deploying for several months, Scott responded quickly with his desire to honor my employment offer with Walker Methodist. His support has been stalwart. In fact, he approved additional hiring and temporary department restructuring to accommodate my absence."

Walker Methodist has many career opportunities and welcomes all service men and women. Due to our rapid growth, we have frequent openings in nursing, culinary, resident services, life enrichment, and several other areas.

About Walker Methodist

Walker Methodist began serving seniors in 1945 with a fundamental belief that remains today—age shouldn't be a barrier to living active, fulfilling lives. To that end, we help create communities which enhance lives of older adults through a faith-based culture of care, respect, and service. Offering comprehensive programs from independent and assisted living to memory care, we strive to be the best place to live and work. Currently, our communities extend from the Greater Twin Cities to southwest Wisconsin. We are routinely recognized for industry-leading culinary, dental, fitness, spiritual, and dementia care programs. Our mission is: Life. And all the living that goes with it. www.walkermethodist.org

About ESGR

ESGR has served our country for more than 45 years, fostering a culture in which all employers support the employment and military service of the National Guard and Reserve members in the United States. These citizen warriors could not protect us without the continued promise of meaningful civilian employment for themselves and their families. www.esgr.mil

