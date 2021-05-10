Walker® Provides Resources to Assist Customers with New Emissions Regulations in Colorado

Under these new standards, all aftermarket catalytic converters sold or installed in Colorado are now required to meet CARB emissions compliance standards, last for 5 years/50,000 miles, and have a warranty for that same duration that covers the cost of parts and labor should a replacement be necessary. Additionally, aftermarket converters for newer vehicles must be compatible with OBD II catalyst monitors to prevent false catalyst fault codes and provide a correct fault code upon converter failure. To make things easier for customers, Walker has updated its website eCatalog specific to these new requirements so the correct part number necessary to complete a repair can be easily identified by selecting the state the vehicle is registered in. Backed by our engineering team who sets the standard by consistently meeting CARB requirements with zero rescinded executive orders*, Walker CalCat ® converters feature catalytic technology that provides the proper material and design, including the right loading of precious metals paired with a precise OE-style substrate coating process and a high-technology washcoat for assured performance, to meet CARB emissions standards. CARB-compliant products are also embossed with labeling requirements displayed on the shell of each catalytic converter including the California executive order numbers, the manufacturing date, Walker part number, and exhaust flow indicator.

"We understand how these new regulations can be confusing, especially when it comes to installing the correct, CARB-compliant products on a vehicle," said Audrey Lang, senior product manager, Walker. "To make things easier for our customers, we have created robust online resources to assist technicians and consumers to find the correct part quickly. Our catalog specifically indicates which converters are legal for use in Colorado and on which vehicles they can be installed."

Visit the Walker website at www.walkerexhaust.com to learn more about CARB-compliant products and about these new regulations in Colorado. Some areas of interest include an overview video, Colorado aftermarket catalytic converter regulations, a state converter guidelines Q&A, and an easy reference, one-page document outlining the new regulation.

* As of January 2020

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan – 313.617.2086

[email protected]

Bill Dawson (DRiV) – 224.280.4308

[email protected]

SOURCE DRiV

Related Links

https://www.walkerexhaust.com/

