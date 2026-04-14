New initiative turns Walker's iconic Scottie Dog Shortbread into a meaningful way for consumers to support animal welfare through everyday purchases

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker's Shortbread, Scotland's favorite shortbread maker, known for its premium all-butter shortbread, today announced a new national, multi-year partnership with the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®). Through the partnership, Walker's is committing to donate a minimum of $100,000 annually* to support animals in need, with donations directly tied to sales of its beloved Scottie Dog Shortbread products.

Walker’s Shortbread Launches “Shortbread That Saves” Partnership with the ASPCA®, Committing $100,000+ Annually

Through the new Shortbread That Saves initiative, consumers can support animal welfare simply by purchasing Walker's Shortbread Scottie Dogs. Eligible products include the Shortbread Scottie Dogs Carton, Mini Shortbread Scottie Carton, Mini Shortbread Scottie Bags, and Shortbread Scottie Dog Tins. The program transforms one of Walker's most recognizable products into a symbol of both the brand's Scottish heritage and its commitment to giving back. The program will be supported through integrated retail, digital, PR, and marketing activations throughout 2026.

A longtime consumer favorite, Walker's Scottie Dog Shortbread is baked in the Scottish Highlands using the brand's signature four-ingredient recipe of butter, flour, sugar, and a pinch of salt. Known for its rich all-butter taste and iconic Scottie shape, the product now serves as the centerpiece of a platform designed to create meaningful impact through everyday moments of enjoyment.

"Our Shortbread Scottie Dog has always been an important symbol of our brand's heritage, and now it represents something even bigger," said Lisa Sherman, Head of Marketing at Walker's Shortbread. "With Shortbread That Saves, we're proud to give consumers a simple and meaningful way to support animals while enjoying a product they already love. This partnership reflects our values, combining quality, heritage, and purpose in a way consumers can feel good about."

Building on its strong U.S. momentum, the partnership reflects Walker's ongoing commitment to connecting with today's consumers by bringing together tradition, taste, and purpose. Walker's aims to make supporting animal welfare both accessible and rewarding for consumers nationwide.

"We're grateful to Walker's Shortbread for their support of the ASPCA's work to care for animals nationwide," said Christina Wyman, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at the ASPCA. "This collaboration thoughtfully connects Walker's recognizable Shortbread Scottie Dog with our mission to protect vulnerable animals and help give them the second chances they deserve."

Walker's Shortbread Scottie Dogs are currently available at select retailers nationwide and online at us.walkersshortbread.com, with expanded distribution at additional retailers beginning in May. Consumers can look for the Scottie and the ASPCA partnership callout on packaging to support animals in need through their purchase.

About Walker's Shortbread

Walker's Shortbread is a family-owned Scottish bakery founded in 1898 in Speyside, Scotland, in the heart of the Scottish Highlands. Walker's is renowned for its simple, all-butter shortbread made using just four ingredients: flour, butter, sugar, and salt. For more than 128 years, the company has remained committed to quality, craftsmanship, and tradition. Today, Walker's Shortbread is enjoyed by consumers around the world and continues to bring Scotland at its finest to everyday moments and special occasions alike.

About the ASPCA®

The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) believes every animal deserves to live free from suffering. For 160 years, we've been on the frontlines to save, transform and protect millions of lives in the fight against animal cruelty. As the nation's first and leading animal welfare organization, we assist animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal relocation and placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary communities through research, training and resources. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than 2 million supporters nationwide, our commitment to eliminating animal cruelty is unwavering. For more information, visit aspca.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

*Walker's will donate a minimum of $100,000 annually, beginning May 1, 2026. Donation applies only to designated Scottie Dog Shortbread items sold in the United States through participating retailers and online at http://www.us.walkersshortbread.com/. Full details are available at https://us.walkersshortbread.com/aspca.

Media Contact:

Madison Roszko

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SOURCE Walker's Shortbread