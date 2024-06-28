Walkie Talkie Market size is set to grow by USD 2.26 billion from 2024-2028, Shift to digital walkie talkies boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global walkie talkie market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.26 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.75% during the forecast period. Shift to digital walkie talkies is driving market growth, with a trend towards convergence of LTE networks with LMR technology. However, increasing data congestion poses a challenge. Key market players include Cedar Electronics Corp., Entel UK Ltd., Fujian Baofeng Electronics Co. Ltd., Fujian BelFone Communications Technology Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd., Icom Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Kirisun Communication Co. Ltd., Midland Radio Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Quansheng Electronics Co. Ltd., Quanzhou Senhaixun Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen HQT Science and Technology Co. Ltd., SWIFTCOM TECHNOLOGY PTE LTD., Tait International Ltd., TALKPRO, Uniden America Corp., VITAI Electronics Co. Ltd., and Wintec Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global walkie talkie market 2024-2028

Walkie Talkie Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2261 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled Cedar Electronics Corp., Entel UK Ltd., Fujian Baofeng Electronics Co. Ltd., Fujian BelFone Communications Technology Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd., Icom Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Kirisun Communication Co. Ltd., Midland Radio Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Quansheng Electronics Co. Ltd., Quanzhou Senhaixun Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen HQT Science and Technology Co. Ltd., SWIFTCOM TECHNOLOGY PTE LTD., Tait International Ltd., TALKPRO, Uniden America Corp., VITAI Electronics Co. Ltd., and Wintec Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The walkie talkie market is experiencing growth due to the integration of LTE and LMR networks. Emergency services seek to utilize LTE's expanded bandwidth for increasing data requirements. The Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) has been collaborating to adapt LTE standards for public safety needs. Real-time video streaming from LTE-enabled devices is essential for situational awareness in law enforcement. Vendors like Tait Communication offer applications that connect radio, cellular, and WiFi networks, enhancing the market's potential.

The Walkie Talkie market is experiencing significant growth, with numerous companies offering innovative communication solutions. Devices with long battery life and clear audio quality are in high demand. Transmission range and durability are also key factors driving sales. Additionally, the integration of walkie talkies with other technologies, such as GPS and Wi-Fi, is a trend that is gaining traction. Companies are also focusing on developing walkie talkies with advanced features like push-to-talk over cellular networks and Bluetooth connectivity. The market is expected to continue growing due to its applications in various industries, including construction, manufacturing, and logistics.

Market Challenges

The Walkie Talkie market may experience challenges due to data congestion, which reduces network quality when data exceeds ideal handling capacity. Effects include packet loss, blocked connections, and queueing delays. Data congestion arises from insufficient bandwidth or excessive traffic. In contrast, modern cellular networks like LTE use voice over LTE (VoLTE), sending compressed data packets for clearer voice and faster communication without congestion. This negatively impacts the Walkie Talkie market growth during the forecast period.

The Walkie Talkie market faces several challenges in today's business landscape. Keywords such as communication, technology, and compatibility are crucial. Ensuring seamless communication between teams is a significant challenge. Keeping up with the latest technology trends is another hurdle. Compatibility issues between different Walkie Talkie models can also cause problems. Handling and handling costs, as well as battery life, are additional concerns. Radios must be durable and reliable in various environments. Transitioning from traditional to digital Walkie Talkies is a major shift for many organizations. Markets like construction, manufacturing, and logistics heavily rely on Walkie Talkies for efficient operations. Addressing these challenges requires continuous innovation and improvement in Walkie Talkie technology.

Segment Overview

This walkie talkie market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Digital

1.2 Analog Application 2.1 Industry and commerce

2.2 Government and utility

2.3 Defense Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Digital- Digital walkie talkies offer numerous advantages over traditional analog radios in the market. These benefits include the ability to support multiple conversations on one channel, reduce background noise, and consume less bandwidth. Digital radios also offer text messaging, data tracking, and emergency alarm features. With compatibility with analog radios, the transition to digital technology is smoother. New software applications and the use of both digital and analog radios simultaneously are additional advantages. The global walkie talkie market is expected to grow due to these functional and performance enhancements.

Research Analysis

The Walkie Talkie market encompasses a wide range of portable communication devices, including two-way radios, hand-held transceivers, and wireless handsets. These communication tools are essential for various industries and applications, such as construction sites, emergency services, and outdoor events. The market for walkie talkie sets continues to grow due to the increasing demand for reliable, wireless communication solutions that offer convenience and mobility. Radio equipment manufacturers are constantly innovating to improve the functionality and features of these devices, making them an indispensable communication tool for businesses and individuals alike.

Market Research Overview

The Walkie Talkie market encompasses the production, distribution, and sale of portable two-way radios, also known as walkie-talkies. These devices enable real-time communication between users in various industries, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, and event management. Walkie Talkies offer advantages such as long battery life, durability, and ease of use. They come in various forms, including handheld models and wearable devices. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for efficient communication solutions and technological advancements in the sector. Additionally, the market is witnessing the emergence of digital walkie-talkies, which offer features like longer range, better sound quality, and integration with other communication systems.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Digital



Analog

Application

Industry And Commerce



Government And Utility



Defense

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

