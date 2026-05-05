Walking A Friend Home: A Practical Guide to Consciously Living & Dying by Kathy Arnos -- Award-Winning Audiobook Global Release

An invitation to live fully, love deeply, and approach death with grace, presence, and an open heart.

What if the conversation we avoid most —Death — holds the key to the happiness and fulfillment we have longed for our entire life?

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walking A Friend Home: A Practical Guide to Consciously Living & Dying, now available as an audiobook from Spirit Dance Publishing, written and narrated by Kathy Arnos, a leading authority in life transitions, sustainability, and holistic health, offers an empowering step-by-step guide for navigating the complex phase of midlife and beyond — including death.

Walking A Friend Home: A Practical Guide to Consciously Living & Dying Kathy Arnos - Award-winning author

Following the book's success and recognition as a 2025 Nautilus Book Award – Gold Winner – Aging Consciously, and a 2024 NAPPA Best Book recipient, Arnos brings her essential guide to life through the art of storytelling in her own words for global release on May 12, 2026 – honoring Mental Health Awareness Month and Older Americans Month.

While death is an inevitable and integral part of life, it is rarely discussed. Walking A Friend Home invites listeners on an inner journey, from the intellect into the spirit of the heart, to confront the loss of human connection and intimacy, especially during life's most vulnerable moments.

Told through personal stories, anecdotes, learned wisdom, and practical exercises, Arnos equips listeners of all ages with knowledge and actionable tools to explore their own lives more intentionally—and to consider the legacy they want to leave behind.

Award-winning actor Mimi Kennedy describes Arnos' work as, "A powerful read that sparks wonder and tears!"

The book blends spiritual, holistic, and conventional techniques, answers fundamental questions, and provides tools and resources to:

Overcome fear

Foster honest communication throughout life

Practice self-care, service, and mindfulness

Gently navigate grief support with greater understanding

Cultivate forgiveness, compassion, and unconditional love

Plan for all phases – emotionally, physically, logistically, and spiritually

"A breathtakingly beautiful book filled with spiritual, emotional, and actionable guidance to live life fully – in every moment," says award-winning actor Erin Gray.

Arnos shares, "Our society is in the midst of an epidemic of loneliness, disengaged and in need of emotional care and a plan. My prayer is that the audiobook offers listeners a roadmap to both—knowledge and meaningful conversations—to experience the full joy of living with presence and love, and meet death with a full heart and sense of completion."

Death is inevitable. Silence is optional. The choice is ours … Let's begin a conversation that can change lives.

The foreword is written and read by award-winning actor, author, and meditation teacher Jeff Kober. He shares, "It is thanks to the commitment to Truth of teachers like Kathy that we can expand into our own lives and deaths to find the purpose we are meant to find."

Walking A Friend Home audiobook is currently available for pre-order through select online retailers and will be available worldwide on May 12, 2026. The book has been available in paperback and eBook since 2024.

About the Author

Award-winning author Kathy Arnos has been a pioneer in life transitions, sustainable living, and holistic health since 1988. She is the founder of Whole Planet Productions, a health-conscious lifestyle hub — mind, body, and spirit — whose mission is to inspire, educate, and empower people to live their best lives fully awake, aware, and responsibly with a sense of connection to each other and the earth. www.kathyarnos.com

Media Contact:

Danice Shen

818-989-7707

[email protected]

SOURCE Spirit Dance Publishing