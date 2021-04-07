Walking With Purpose: Rockport Data Finds Americans Walking More Amid the Pandemic Cite Physical and Mental Health Benefits

NEWTON, Mass., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has uprooted much of normal life for the past year, but one activity has remained the same, if not boomed because of it – walking outdoors. In fact, according to a new national survey conducted by Rockport – the brand that started a walking revolution with its iconic ProWalker shoe in 1985 – Americans are walking more than ever before. And the distance adds up – the survey uncovered over half (53 percent) of Americans are walking between one and five miles more each day compared to past years, with 36 percent walking at least 1-2 miles and 21 percent walking 3-4 miles each day.

However, walking isn't just a means of physical exercise – the past year has shown walking to be an essential way to unwind, relax and recharge. The survey uncovered that over half (57 percent) of Americans find walking to be a stress reliever, and over two-thirds (67 percent) of Americans either strongly agree or agree that walking helps clear their mind and creates a better sense of control over their lives.

When noting other aids that walking provides, a variety of personal and social benefits ranked highly, in addition to staying physically healthy (63 percent):

Staring at a computer screen all day can be tiring, and one-third (33 percent) of people use a walk as a break from work.

In today's hectic world, it can be hard to catch up as a family, but 28 percent of Americans find taking a walk the perfect time to reconnect.

"For 50 years, Rockport has celebrated walking and comfort, helping people power their lives from morning to night. And while routines have changed this past year, 2020 has shown us the clear value and importance of walking – even if it's just one mile each day," said Lisa Laich, Chief Marketing Officer at The Rockport Company. "This survey shows that Americans of all ages and across geographic locations are more interested than ever in getting in their daily steps, and we're excited to help people navigate each step of their walking journey."

With people on their devices more than ever before, many Americans are using walks as a time to disconnect and relax. Perhaps not surprising, the survey found that half (50 percent) of respondents are very likely or somewhat likely to leave their phone at home during their daily walks.

The current walking boom isn't just a trend, many Americans plan to continue with these healthy habits moving forward. Almost all (93 percent) respondents are very or somewhat likely to continue walking outdoors for health and stress relief once COVID restrictions are lifted. Additionally, 61 percent of respondents also say they appreciate or somewhat appreciate their daily walks more now than they did pre-COVID.

Rockport is celebrating 50 years of ingenuity and as Americans step into spring, the brand is encouraging everyone to slip on a pair of walking shoes and hit the pavement today for National Walking Day. As the brand that created the iconic ProWalker shoe over 35 years ago, Rockport is continuing to push boundaries. From Rockport's ProWalker, RocSports and R-Evolution collections, to its groundbreaking Total Motion line, the brand is always innovating to craft the most supportive walking shoes available.

To learn more about Rockport and see what the brand is doing to celebrate National Walking Day today and every day, visit https://www.rockport.com/. You can also share your own walking journey with Rockport by tagging the brand on social media and using #LetsWalkRockport.

About the Survey:

Rockport commissioned First Insights to conduct a general population survey to understand walking habits and trends of the past year. The survey was conducted March 26-28, 2021 among a demographically representative U.S. sample of 1,265 adults 18 years of age and older.

About The Rockport Company:

Rockport was founded in 1971 on the idea that shoe style and comfort should go hand-in-hand. This core belief led Rockport to become the first brand to infuse dress shoes with sport-comfort technology, reinventing shoe design forever. Today, Rockport and its other brands – including Reef, Cobb Hill, Dunham and Aravon – can be found in various retail channels in more than 60 countries worldwide. Building on decades of experience, Rockport continues to deliver extraordinary technology-based comfort, incorporating the latest advances in construction and design into both modern and classic shoe styles. For more information, visit www.rockport.com.

SOURCE The Rockport Company

