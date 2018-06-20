WalkMe Acquires DeepUI as AI Becomes Mission Critical for Digital Adoption

DeepUI accelerates the adoption of any digital process by leveraging the aggregated data and insights crowdsourced from thousands of users around the globe. DeepUI's algorithms can anticipate individual users' needs, automatically create customized step-by-step guidance and complete tasks in the quickest and most efficient way possible. This will save organizations countless hours of time in building, maintaining and managing instructions, workflows, or other engagement processes for users on any platform.

Founded in 2014, DeepUI's co-founders, Dr. Ron Zohar and Moran Shemer, have over 35 years' combined experience in the design and development of advanced algorithmic systems. The DeepUI team will join WalkMe to help automate virtually every facet of the digital user experience, ensuring technology return on investment while continuing to improve employee productivity.

"Ron and Moran bring an enviable wealth of experience in AI and machine learning, and this know-how will help WalkMe to solidify its position as a leader in AI for enterprise digital adoption," said Rephael Sweary, co-founder and president of WalkMe. "At WalkMe, we believe that in the future, software will adapt to our needs, rather than users needing to learn how to use any system. The acquisition of DeepUI is another step to realizing this vision."

"At DeepUI, we believe that a key component to automating how we work is to understand a software's GUI, using machine learning ," said Dr. Ron Zohar, co-founder of DeepUI. "We're excited to join forces with the WalkMe team and build on their success working with over 1,000 companies around the world to accelerate user adoption for any enterprise application."

DeepUI is WalkMe's third acquisition since the company was founded in 2011. WalkMe acquired native mobile AI startup Abbi in January 2017, and visual analytics startup Jaco in April 2017. Both technologies have been fully integrated into WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform, delivering a comprehensive solution to understand user behavior and simplify the user experience.

About WalkMe

WalkMe pioneered the Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) to transform the user experience in today's overwhelming digital world. Using artificial intelligence, engagement, guidance and automation, WalkMe's transparent overlay assists users to complete tasks easily within any enterprise software, mobile application or website. Founded in 2011, WalkMe software is used by more than 1,300 enterprises globally, including over 25 percent of Fortune 500 companies. For more information visit https://www.walkme.com/.

Media Contact

Lisette Paras

Gravitate PR

lisette@gravitatepr.com

Phone: +1 415-490-7613

SOURCE WalkMe