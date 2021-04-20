WalkMe Announces Acquisition of AI Enterprise Search Company Zest in Quest to Eliminate Digital Friction

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe , the digital adoption leader, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Zest (Snow White Labs Ltd.). Zest, known as "The Information Enablement Tool", provides a fast and efficient mechanism for retrieving any document, file, contact or record from the cloud. Zest's AI-driven search leverages NLP (Natural Language Processing) to create an on-demand, graph database. This increases the predictability of user search for faster, more relevant results.

WalkMe welcomes Zest CEO & Co-Founder, Idan Yalovich

With this view, Zest's advanced enterprise search is a powerful method of information sharing that reduces information overload and breaks down workplace silos in the enterprise. As a critical building block for making search more efficient, Zest is expected to integrate into WalkMe's desktop product, Workstation .

"Zest is a natural extension of WalkMe's core business use case: to make technology adapt to people, not the other way around," said Dan Adika, CEO & Co-Founder of WalkMe. "Zest's proprietary technology will bring new levels of functionality and efficiency to the WalkMe product suite, making it easier for customers to achieve their digital transformation goals."

Zest's CEO & Co-Founder, Idan Yalovich will be joining WalkMe to lead the ongoing development of WalkMe Workstation; the gateway into the employee's technology journey, initiated directly from the desktop. Workstation allows organizations to drive visibility to critical announcements and updates to ensure business continuity, simplify self-service support and reduce demand on IT with a focus on delivering timely and relevant insights to enterprise organizations worldwide.

"We're excited to be joining WalkMe and to continue our mission of making information available across any tool, at any time, for any team," said Idan Yalovich, CEO & Co-Founder of Zest. "Integrating Zest into the WalkMe tech stack will ensure that users are able to leverage intelligent enterprise search functionality to predict the most applicable items they need to successfully complete their objectives. WalkMe and Zest will unite in a powerful combination of intelligent automation technology to continue to drive ROI for WalkMe users across every department."

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments . Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's CIO and business leaders, while improving user experience , productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, WalkMe's platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs. WalkMe is a trademark of WalkMe Ltd. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders. For more information, please visit our website at www.walkme.com .

About Zest

AI-driven search to predict the most applicable items users need to successfully complete their objectives. Zest easily integrates with information platforms such as Salesforce, Google Workspace, Zendesk, and more; providing zero data migration time, results and ROI from day one, and minimum organizational friction. Zest's AI-driven search leverages NLP to create an, on-demand, graph database that provides a 'neural network-like' mirror of the knowledge within an enterprise.

