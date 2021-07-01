WalkMe Announces New Project Management Certification for DAP Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced the launch of a new certification in its Digital Adoption Institute. The Project Management Certification focuses on how to better manage digital adoption projects. The tactical learning track builds proficiency at leading cross-functional teams through designing, building and managing digital adoption solutions that accelerate and add more value to digital transformations.

The Digital Adoption Institute offers the following support to DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) Professionals working toward their Project Management Certification:

4 week training program

4 live instructor-led workshops

Access to live remote group office hours

Certification discounts at Elevate

Digital adoption has emerged as a new industry. Digital adoption project management is a highly valuable skill for anyone managing and shaping digital experiences at any level. The Project Management Certification is for those seeking to develop and brand themselves as a digital adoption expert. Participants in the Digital Adoption Institute taking the project management coursework will come from a variety of backgrounds such as IT, HR and learning and development, as well as those transitioning into tech. All participants benefit from the practical, tactical expertise offered by the Institute.

The certification will be available at a discount to participants at WalkMe's annual DAP Professionals event, Elevate . The landmark conference celebrates the rising role of the DAP Professional and recognizes the outcomes and achievements of its attendees. At Elevate, DAP Professionals will gain insights into how they can rise up as digital adoption leaders in their organizations, as well as develop the skill sets needed to drive DAP initiatives and implement impactful solutions. Elevate will be hosted online on July 28 - 29 and will welcome an audience of over 1,000 DAP Professionals from across the world.

"The scale of the digital adoption industry is already formidable, existent with its own protocols and practices," said Brittany Rolfe Hillard, Vice-President of Customer Engagement at WalkMe. "With the launch of the Project Manager Certification, we are teaching the building blocks of digital adoption to equip DAP Professionals with the skills they need to thrive in the digital era."

As digital transformation is now a business continuity imperative, global companies are moving fast to ensure their digital operations are up-to-date. However, a recent survey by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services revealed that nearly three-quarters (73%) of Fortune 500 companies report that in-house teams are responsible for facilitating the adoption of digital tools. Nevertheless, only 20% of executives surveyed by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services in November 2019 rate their transformation strategies as effective.

In order to address such disparities, WalkMe established the Digital Adoption Institute to advance the profession of digital adoption through vocational certifications, executive education, and field research. With the Digital Adoption Institute, WalkMe empowers individuals to grow their career and become subject matter experts for organizations worldwide.

"I used the WalkMe Project Management Certification to better understand best practices and industry standards for change management and digital adoption platform (DAP) specific projects," said Heather Wurtz, Director (Digital Solutions) at LeaseAccelerator Customer Experience, "I've since been able to shepherd two of my peers through both the Builder and Project Management curricula and will be looking to enroll more of my team to the Institute to upskill them to meet the future of digital demand."

