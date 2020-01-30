WalkMe Announces Realize: The World's First Digital Adoption Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe , the leading digital adoption platform and one of the fastest-growing software companies globally, today announced Realize: the digital adoption event , the company's first customer event for visionary digital leaders. Realize is marking a critical change in the digital transformation mindset - a shift to embracing digital adoption to attain true digital value in your business.

Realize: the digital adoption event is a two day conference filled with inspiring conversations, thought-provoking presentations and networking with some of the most forward-thinking leaders in digital adoption. Sponsors for the conference include leading organizations Amazon AWS, Cognizant, PwC, and DGTL Ventures. Confirmed speakers include executives and business leaders from distinguished companies Okta, Sage, Walgreens, Comcast, Hitachi Vantara, Marriott International and Schneider Electric. Additionally, world renowned analysts from Gartner, Forrester, Josh Bersin and Futurum Research will take the stage to discuss their work as it relates to the emerging technology category of digital adoption.

"For WalkMe, Realize is about redefining how organizations use technology to achieve their business goals," said Rafael Sweary, co-founder and president of WalkMe. "The biggest spend facing organizations today is employees and technology, with worldwide spending on information technology expected to reach near-$4 trillion this year, according to Gartner . Despite the increase in spending, most are still unable to realize the full value of their digital investment. Realize: the digital adoption event is confirmation that only with digital adoption can organizations fully achieve digital transformation."

Realize will showcase an all encompassing approach to digital adoption and business value realization. Speakers and sessions will follow three content tracks throughout the event:

Inspire - While few organizations are realizing the potential of their digital assets, some excel at doing so. In the 'Inspire' track, join the industry leaders and forward-looking experts succeeding on their journey toward digital adoption, and uncovering the promise of technology, so that you can drive revenue and mitigate risks.

While few organizations are realizing the potential of their digital assets, some excel at doing so. In the 'Inspire' track, join the industry leaders and forward-looking experts succeeding on their journey toward digital adoption, and uncovering the promise of technology, so that you can drive revenue and mitigate risks. Experience - Digital has transformed the way we think and perform, how we work and how we do business. Exceptional digital experiences drive better business outcomes - for both your customers and your employees. In the 'Experience' track, uncover the path to realizing user experiences that translate into business ROI.

Digital has transformed the way we think and perform, how we work and how we do business. Exceptional digital experiences drive better business outcomes - for both your customers and your employees. In the 'Experience' track, uncover the path to realizing user experiences that translate into business ROI. Play - Digital interactions are reshaping entire business ecosystems. In the 'Play' track, come interact with the latest innovations, and see how to push the boundaries of your knowledge and mold your path toward digital adoption with WalkMe's talented Productivity Experts, Growth Hackers, Conversion Masters, and Experience Wizards.

As a part of the three content tracks, attendees will hear forward thinking thought leadership as well as participate in practical knowledge sharing conversations. The inspiring thought leadership will cover a variety of topics, including differentiation through innovation, digital experience trends, the economics of digital leadership and how culture and people affect digital transformation. The knowledge sharing discussions will include tangible subjects such as how to establish a Digital Adoption center of excellence, how to migrate to Salesforce Lightning in a breeze, productivity hacks with the WalkMe Actionbot and how to use polls, surveys, and NPS to truly hear the voice of your customer.

Realize: the digital adoption event will be hosted in San Francisco at the City View at Metreon from March 10-11, 2020. Tickets are on sale now at realizedap.com .

Follow along on Twitter with the hashtag: #WalkMeRealize

About WalkMe:

WalkMe provides a Digital Adoption Platform that simplifies the user experience and drives action using insights, engagement, guidance and automation capabilities. Using artificial intelligence/machine learning, analytics and automation, WalkMe's context-intelligent platform anticipates users' needs and provides help exactly when and where they need it. WalkMe is used by over 2,000 companies globally, including more than 30 percent of Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: https://www.walkme.com/ .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/733440/WalkMe_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

ICR for WalkMe

Alexis Blais

walkme@icrinc.com

SOURCE WalkMe