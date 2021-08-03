WalkMe Announces WalkMe Embedded for Revenue Teams on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced the availability of WalkMe Embedded on Salesforce AppExchange. WalkMe Embedded integrates with Salesforce Lightning and enables revenue teams to spend more time driving business results and less time on navigating applications and searching for information. Built on the Salesforce Platform, WalkMe Embedded is currently available here on AppExchange .

WalkMe Embedded for Salesforce Lightning

WalkMe Embedded unlocks value and knowledge through a centralized hub embedded within Salesforce Lightning. With WalkMe Embedded, Salesforce users can utilize advanced enterprise search capabilities to more easily access needed resources such as knowledge bases, support sites, documents and more. Users will also be able to readily retrieve information from Salesforce using WalkMe's ActionBot, a natural language chat-like interface, creating a seamless workflow that does not distract from their intended task. WalkMe Embedded helps streamline contextual communication with the ability to create segmented, personalized, and targeted notifications to push business updates within the app. Managers can also see the progression of new Salesforce Lightning users as they onboard using a preset menu of action items in WalkMe Embedded.

Comments on the News

"We are proud to introduce a new product, WalkMe Embedded, extending the collaboration between WalkMe and Salesforce," said Rafael Sweary, Co-Founder and President of WalkMe. "WalkMe Embedded offers unique in-app experiences to users, saving them time and improving productivity while they focus on driving revenue."

"WalkMe Embedded is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it powers digital transformation for customers by reducing friction in the sales process," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Visit the WalkMe Website

Read the WalkMe Blog

Salesforce, AppExchange, Lightning and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Media Contact

Christina Knittel

PR Director

[email protected]

SOURCE WalkMe