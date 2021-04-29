WalkMe Appoints Michele Bettencourt and Haleli Barath to its Board of Directors to Support Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe, the digital adoption leader, today announced the appointment of Michele Bettencourt and Haleli Barath to its Board of Directors. WalkMe continues to shape and lead the Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) market, and enterprises are embracing WalkMe as a strategic platform to ensure successful digital transformations. WalkMe's customers span multiple industries, verticals and geographies including large internationally recognized brands and are relying on digital adoption strategies across all facets of the business to drive exponentially higher ROI on their technology investments.

Haleli Barath, Senior Partner at BFP & Co Michele Bettencourt, Executive Chairperson at Corelight Inc

As the company continues to scale, the addition of two new board members, Michele Bettencourt and Haleli Barath, with deep expertise leading fast-growing, international technology companies, and navigating complex international regulatory environments, is expected to support its next phase of growth and global expansion.

"Michele's experience scaling multibillion dollar enterprise businesses and navigating global cultures will provide a valuable addition to our board. Haleli's corporate law and venture capital expertise, including fundraising, equity, mergers, acquisitions and cross-border transactions, combined with her deep understanding of international regulatory compliance, will perfectly complement our executive team" said Dan Adika, WalkMe Co-Founder and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome our new board members as we empower our customers to realize exponential value from their technology stack."

Michele Bettencourt is a hands-on executive, adept at operationalizing software businesses. She previously served as the CEO and Chairperson at Imperva. Bettencourt also served as the CEO and Director of Coverity where she focused on a subscription-only model. She currently serves as Executive Chairperson at Corelight Inc. and has served as an independent director across multiple public and private companies, positioning them to scale for growth.

Haleli Barath is the Senior Partner at BFP & Co., a leading Israeli law firm which she co-founded in 2009. Haleli has over 20 years of experience advising Israeli and international corporations in a wide range of sophisticated, cross-border corporate and technology transactions. Haleli is also the Co-Founder and Managing General Partner of Cerca Partners, a venture capital firm which invests in technology companies. Haleli advises Fortune 500 international corporations, funds and several of the most prominent early stage start-ups and growth companies in Israel in a range of industries and is an active partner in their development and growth. Haleli has served as WalkMe's outside counsel since 2012.

"It's rare that you find a company with technology that's applicable across every business sector of a company's operations," said Bettencourt. "I'm confident my experience perfectly complements its mission to create effortless digital experiences that drive exponential value for its customers."

"WalkMe is a blend of exceptional leadership and truly innovative technology" said Barath. "I've been personally involved with WalkMe for many years, and I'm looking forward to continuing to work closely alongside the executive leadership team and the rest of the board to ensure that WalkMe becomes a world leader in enterprise software whilst continuing to maintain high standards of legal, ethical and socially conscious behavior."

The appointment of Bettencourt and Barath expands the WalkMe board of directors to ten members – a prestigious group of executives from leading venture capital and technology firms. Led by WalkMe Co-Founder and CEO Dan Adika, the board also includes:

Rafael Sweary , President & Co-Founder, WalkMe

, President & Co-Founder, WalkMe Jeff Horing , Co-Founder & Managing Director, Insight Venture Partners

, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Insight Venture Partners Rory O'Driscoll , Partner, Scale Venture Partners

, Partner, Scale Venture Partners Ron Gulter, Director, WIX.com, CyberArk, FVRR, WalkMe

Roy Saar , Partner, Mangrove Capital Partners

, Partner, Mangrove Capital Partners Menashe Ezra , Managing Partner, Gemini Israel Ventures

, Managing Partner, Gemini Israel Ventures Mike Risman , Managing Partner, Vitruvian Partners

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's CIO and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, WalkMe's platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs. WalkMe is a trademark of WalkMe Ltd. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders. For more information, please visit our website at www.walkme.com .

Additional Resources:

Visit the WalkMe Website

Read the WalkMe Blog

Media Contact

Emma Pearce

PR & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE WalkMe

Related Links

http://www.walkme.com

