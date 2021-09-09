WalkMe Appoints Wayne McCulloch as Chief Customer Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, today announced it has expanded its executive leadership team with the appointment of Wayne McCulloch as Chief Customer Officer. Author of the best-selling book, The Seven Pillars of Customer Success, and with over 25 years of experience in customer success roles, McCulloch will drive adoption of WalkMe to transform the way enterprise CIOs gain visibility and insights into digital assets and business processes. With this data, CIOs can then use the WalkMe digital adoption platform to vastly improve how knowledge workers interact with technology and derive more value from better user experiences.

"As we continue to evolve our platform to exceed the expectations of today's data-first enterprises, it became clear that WalkMe had come to an important point on our growth trajectory and it was time to search for our first chief customer officer," said Dan Adika, Co-Founder and CEO of WalkMe. "Wayne's expertise in extracting more value from the technology investments and user experiences of global enterprises while leading the industry's most customer-centric client success teams made him a top pick for this role. We are excited to welcome him to the team and are already putting his talents to work."

McCulloch is a world-renowned customer success expert, having served as a startup advisor, keynote speaker, investor, and author amid his distinguished career in customer-facing functions. He comes to WalkMe from Google, where he oversaw customer success for Google Cloud's entire SaaS portfolio of 7.1 million customers. Prior to Google, he held senior leadership roles within the Customer Success Group of Looker (acquired by Google) and Salesforce.com. At WalkMe, he will lead all post-sales functions, including Customer Success, Service, and Support. Wayne's remit also includes the management and growth of The Digital Adoption Institute, established by WalkMe with the mandate of advancing the profession of digital adoption through vocational certifications, executive education, and scholarships.

"WalkMe is poised to become the next enterprise software giant, simply by the way its technology significantly impacts a company's digital transformation success," said McCulloch. "But more importantly, WalkMe impacts people's lives not just at work, but by building new DAP careers around the world for people from all backgrounds. The technology and the human impact WalkMe will have is just beginning to be realized, and I am looking forward to accelerating this impact globally."

McCulloch joins WalkMe amid accelerated demand for digital adoption solutions and strong momentum behind the company's public debut this summer. Founded ten years ago to simplify the way employees and customers interact with technology, WalkMe is a no-code, platform-agnostic solution that runs across all underlying applications. Over the last decade, WalkMe has continued to deliver digital solutions at scale to help organizations worldwide achieve their digital transformation goals by creating frictionless and elegant digital experiences that reduce complexity in the enterprise technology stack.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Additional Resources:

Visit the WalkMe Website

Read the WalkMe Blog

Media Contact

Christina Knittel

WalkMe

[email protected]

SOURCE WalkMe