WalkMe Automates the Employee Experience Across Any Business Application

Employees are constantly confused by the numerous steps and input required when navigating within various business applications - whether it's approving timesheets in a human resources platform, escalating support issues into an IT service desk system, or manually updating user information across applications. This problem is exacerbated by employees expecting a simple user experience, even if they change jobs or are exposed to completely new enterprise solutions. WalkMe Automation eliminates the learning curve associated with encountering or revisiting any business software by completing the tasks automatically, including jumping between different platforms and filling in any details, all with a single click.

"When employees think about automation, they typically associate it with skills gaps, job losses and other negative consequences," said Rephael Sweary, Co-Founder and President at WalkMe. "With WalkMe Automation, however, rather than targeting backend operations, we're squarely focused on improving the employee experience as they use any enterprise application. By 2021, automation will generate $2.9 trillion in business value and recover 6.2 billion hours of worker productivity, and WalkMe Automation will continue to amplify our vision of accelerating digital adoption across organizations worldwide."

WalkMe Automation is integrated into WalkMe's digital adoption platform, which contextually guides and engages users working on any business system using analytics and AI. WalkMe Automation can operate on top of any enterprise solution - including marketing, sales, HR, finance and other applications - to maximize technology ROI, reduce data errors and boost productivity for every employee, with no coding or API required for implementation.

"Being a premier provider of electricity, gas and energy services in Belgium, our top priority is providing high quality service for our almost 2 million individual and corporate customers. With WalkMe Automation, we've already dramatically reduced the time spent by our customer care agents on some repetitive processes by 50 percent," said Filip Cammu, Director Operational Excellence at EDF Luminus. "By reducing inefficiencies when using any business system, WalkMe gives us more time to support our customers, offering them sustainable and innovative energy solutions."

About WalkMe

WalkMe provides a digital adoption platform that simplifies the user experience and drives action using insights, engagement, guidance and automation capabilities. Using artificial intelligence/machine learning, analytics and automation, WalkMe's context-intelligent platform anticipates users' needs and provides help exactly when and where they need it. WalkMe is used by over 1,000 companies globally, including more than 25 percent of Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: https://www.walkme.com/.

