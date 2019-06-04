WalkMe Hires Experienced Industry Leader to Manage Its Growth in Japan

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe , the world's first Digital Adoption Platform and one of the fastest-growing software companies globally, today announced the appointment of Kazuyoshi Michishita as the Representative Director and Country Manager of WalkMe K.K. With this new appointment, WalkMe plans to significantly accelerate its business in the Japanese market.

Mr. Michishita is joining from Salesforce.com Japan, where he held various leadership positions for nearly six years. Mr. Michishita previously spent over 15 years at Oracle Japan, and will bring his more than two decades of experience to WalkMe K.K.

"I see significant opportunity for WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform within the Japanese market," said Mr. Michishita. "I am honored to join WalkMe's team as the representative director and country manager for Japan and to be tasked with building the WalkMe vision in Japan. Coming from Salesforce I have key insights into enterprise systems, and I feel confident in my ability to help local and multinational companies realize the full potential and value of their internal digital assets."

In February of this year, WalkMe announced the establishment of WalkMe K.K. , a partnership with Japan Cloud, to offer WalkMe's leading adoption solutions for the most popular enterprise systems, customized for the Japanese market. With the new appointment, WalkMe will commit to better serve and work directly with large enterprises on their successful digital transformation journey.

"Japan holds immense potential for WalkMe, and it was imperative that we have a local and experienced management team in the country," said Rephael Sweary, co-founder and president of WalkMe. "Our dedicated local presence working alongside industry leader Mr. Michishita will allow WalkMe to even better meet the specific needs of the local and multinational enterprises in Japan."

Learn more about WalkMe K.K. here.

About WalkMe:

WalkMe pioneered the Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) to transform the user experience in today's overwhelming digital world. Using artificial intelligence, engagement, guidance and automation, WalkMe's transparent overlay assists users to complete tasks easily within any enterprise software, mobile application or website. Founded in 2011, WalkMe software is used by 2,000 enterprises globally, including 30 percent of Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://www.walkme.com/ .

About Japan Cloud

Japan Cloud partners with leading U.S. software businesses to succeed in the Japanese market. The founders at Japan Cloud have led successful Japan partnerships for Salesforce.com, Concur, Marketo, Kyriba and Demandware, as well as the launch of Oracle Japan. Most recently, Japan Cloud announced partnerships with New Relic and BlackLine. Learn more at japancloud.co.jp .

Contact

Chris Wegman-Tahan

press@walkme.com

SOURCE WalkMe

Related Links

https://www.walkme.com

