WalkMe™ Joins the AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe™ , a leading Digital Adoption Platform and one of the fastest-growing software companies globally, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startup Program. The APN Global Startup is a unique "white glove" support and go-to-market (GTM) Program for selected startup APN Partners, so that they can build on their AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate their growth. To be selected for the APN Global Startup Program, WalkMe has to meet pre-defined criteria, including a clear, demonstrated product-market fit for an innovative enterprise tech product, be backed and recommended by a top-tier venture capital firm, and have a strategic commitment to building their AWS and cloud expertise.

The APN Global Startup Program enables qualifying startups to gain product design wins, visibility, exposure, leads, and commercial opportunities made possible with exclusive APN resources and dedicated Startup Partner Development Managers (PDM) with deep AWS knowledge and startup business experience, that guide startups in their growth journey with APN. By becoming an APN Global Startup Partner, WalkMe will receive benefits ranging from a tailor-made plan for mapping the startup needs and opportunities to a selection of AWS services and APN programs, promotion support to drive visibility and awareness around the startup offering, to resources for helping startups sell and deploy innovative solutions on behalf of AWS shared end-customers.

"Joining the APN has helped WalkMe access and leverage various AWS resources and gain access to a wide network of customers and other APN Partners," said Rafael Sweary, President and Co-founder of WalkMe. "WalkMe continues to strategically work with leading technology players such as AWS and others that help push WalkMe and the DAP vision forward."

WalkMe pioneered the Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) to bridge the gap between humans and technology. With WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform, users are more efficient and productive, executives have better visibility into digital usage, and organizations maximize the full value of their digital assets to successfully guide their enterprises through digital transformation. As a trusted product and vendor for more than 2,000 enterprise companies across all market segments, WalkMe works with over 30% of Fortune 500 companies and over 40% of Fortune 100 companies.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. The APN is a global program helping partners build a successful AWS-based business, by helping organizations build, market, and sell their offerings. The APN provides valuable business, technical, and marketing support, to help startups achieve exponential growth.

About WalkMe

WalkMe provides a digital adoption platform that simplifies the user experience and drives action using insights, engagement, guidance and automation capabilities. Using artificial intelligence/machine learning, analytics and automation, WalkMe's context-intelligent platform anticipates users' needs and provides help exactly when and where they need it. WalkMe is used by over 2,000 companies globally, including more than 30 percent of Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: https://www.walkme.com.

