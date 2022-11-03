WalkMe Named a Leader in Digital Adoption Platforms, Q4 2022 Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

WalkMe recognized as top emerging digital adoption platform vendor

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced that Forrester Research Inc. recognized the company as a Leader in its report "The Forrester New Wave™: Digital Adoption Platforms, Q4 2022." WalkMe was recognized with the highest possible score of "differentiated" in 7 out of 10 criteria, the most of any of the 10 companies evaluated. In addition to ranking highest among evaluated vendors in the "current offering" category, the report gave WalkMe a score of "differentiated" in the criterion of planned enhancements and innovation roadmap, and recognized the company for its "future-ready platform." The report states that WalkMe is "best fit for large enterprises needing insights-led orchestration for digital adoption."

WalkMe is again recognized as a leader of the digital adoption platform (DAP) category.

This is the latest in a series of recognitions WalkMe has received as a leader in DAP. The company was recently included among 14 representative vendors in Gartner's 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Adoption Platforms report and named the leading digital adoption platform for the third consecutive year by Everest Group in their PEAK Matrix for DAP , in which WalkMe was declared the clear choice for enterprise-grade DAP deployments.

According to the Forrester report, "WalkMe's feature-rich platform, continued focus on innovation, solution accelerators, and first-to-market offerings make for a reliable and scalable platform for large enterprises."

Founded in 2011, WalkMe created the Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) category. Today, with users in more than 160 countries, WalkMe is trusted by ~2,000 customers, including 80% of the Fortune 10. The first Forrester New Wave on digital adoption platforms marks a tremendous milestone in the establishment of the DAP category and is further evidence of the industry gaining critical mass among research firms and businesses across industries.

"Digital adoption platforms are enabling a fundamental shift in workplace efficiency that has proven to be one of the most impactful elements of digital transformation. As the creators of the first digital adoption platform, WalkMe continues to focus on differentiated innovation. WalkMe received the highest marks possible in seven criteria within the Forrester New Wave™report. WalkMe was built on a foundation that enables us to be the most powerful digital adoption platform to tackle the unique challenges of enterprise-grade deployments. We are proud of the success we bring to our customers by helping maximize their return on technology investments. And we are equally proud to be recognized as a Leader in the Forrester New Wave™ report."

– Dan Adika, Co-founder and CEO, WalkMe

"WalkMe is an invaluable solution that helps us maximize our investment in technology by making applications easier to use for our employees. Implementation was excellent, and we have been able to significantly improve the user experience and cut upfront on-boarding time."

– Maurice Weiss, Corporate CRM Manager, DB Schenker

"GuideMe Solutions partners closely with WalkMe to ensure the success of digital transformation initiatives for our clients. As one of the world's premier Digital Adoption expert consultancies, our focus is on ensuring our clients realize maximum value from their digital transformation initiatives, and we value third party industry research when making our recommendations. We believe WalkMe's recognition as a leader in the Forrester New Wave™ report supports our observations and experiences with WalkMe when deploying solutions at our mutual customers."

– Stephen Pech, Managing Director, GuideMe Solutions

Additional Resources:

Register for Webinar : Digital Adoption: The New Imperative for Software ROI

: Digital Adoption: The New Imperative for Software ROI Download The Forrester New Wave™: Digital Adoption Platforms, Q4 2022 here .

. Visit the WalkMe Website

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek,"

"believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following: our ability to manage our growth effectively, sustain our historical growth rate in the future or achieve or maintain profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or adverse macro-economic changes on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the growth and expansion of the markets for our offerings and our ability to adapt and respond effectively to evolving market conditions; our estimates of, and future expectations regarding, our market opportunity; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments and develop or otherwise introduce new products and solutions and enhancements to our existing offerings; our ability to maintain the interoperability of our offerings across devices, operating systems and third-party applications and to maintain and expand our relationships with third-party technology partners; the effects of increased competition in our target markets and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to attract and retain new customers and to expand within our existing customer base; the success of our sales and marketing operations, including our ability to realize efficiencies and reduce customer acquisition costs; the percentage of our remaining performance obligations that we expect to recognize as revenue; our ability to meet the service-level commitments under our customer agreements and the effects on our business if we are unable to do so; our relationships with, and dependence on, various third party service providers; our dependence on our management team and other key employees; our ability to maintain and enhance awareness of our brand; our ability to offer high quality customer support; our ability to effectively develop and expand our marketing and sales capabilities; our ability to maintain the sales prices of our offerings and the effects of pricing fluctuations; the sustainability of, and fluctuations in, our gross margin; risks related to our international operations and our ability to expand our international business operations; the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations on our results of operations; challenges and risks related to our sales to government entities; our ability to consummate acquisitions at our historical rate and at acceptable prices, to enter into other strategic transactions and relationships, and to manage the risks related to these transactions and arrangements; our ability to protect our proprietary technology, or to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce sufficiently broad intellectual property rights therein; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform, products and solutions; our ability to comply with current and future legislation and governmental regulations to which we are subject or may become subject in the future; changes in applicable tax law, the stability of effective tax rates and adverse outcomes resulting from examination of our income or other tax returns; risks related to political, economic and security conditions in Israel; the effects of unfavorable conditions in our industry or the global economy or reductions in information technology spending; factors that may affect the future trading prices of our ordinary shares; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE WalkMe