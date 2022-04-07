WalkMe Realizer Award Winners Honored During Annual Digital Adoption Event

Awards recognize companies and DAP Professionals driving demonstrable business outcomes through digital adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption platforms (DAP), today announced the seven winners of its annual WalkMe Realizer Awards. The winners were honored during WalkMe Realize , which happened virtually April 5-6, 2022.

The WalkMe Realizer Awards spotlight companies and individuals using and evangelizing digital adoption to realize the full potential of technology to deliver business value in their respective spaces. This year, WalkMe received hundreds of submissions from more than 60 customers around the world, representing how organizations across a multitude of industries use WalkMe in unique and transformative ways.

"The sheer volume and caliber of amazing stories we received during the submission process this year was mind blowing," said Wayne McCulloch, Chief Customer Officer at WalkMe. "While it certainly made for a difficult selection process for our judges, what rang loud and clear was the passion behind these projects and the real business outcomes being generated every day by a digital adoption platform. The hundreds of submissions we received highlighted some of the most innovative ways companies are using WalkMe to drive user experience through data and action. While we could choose only seven winners, all submissions are shining examples of what digital adoption success looks like. Hats off to the winners, as well as those who stepped up to share their stories."

WalkMe Realizer Award Winners:

Innovative Company Awards:

Customer Experience: Sun Life

Sun Life Employee Experience: Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Operational Excellence: Nestlé

Nestlé Transformational Business Impact: Standard Chartered Bank

Inspiring Leader Individual Awards:

DAP Rookie of the Year: Ewa Światczyńska, Digital Learning Expert, formerly with AstraZeneca

Ewa Światczyńska, Digital Learning Expert, formerly with AstraZeneca DAP Manager of the Year : Sarvanan Tirrnav, Senior Director, HR Operations, PepsiCo

: Sarvanan Tirrnav, Senior Director, HR Operations, PepsiCo DAP Visionary of the Year: Josh Novelle , Director, Digital Learning Solutions, Warner Music Group

For full award details and information on the winning submissions and finalists, please visit: https://www.walkme.com/events/realize-2022-awards/ The information shared on this page was obtained through customer submissions.

Special thanks to the sponsors of the WalkMe Realizer Awards, Solutions ATI and GuideMe, as well as overall event sponsors Deloitte (Marquee Sponsor), and HKA Technology, eSKILLZ and Charlton House (Showcase Sponsors).

About Digital Adoption (DAP) Professionals

The leaders of the digital transformation era, DAP Professionals drive and oversee an organization's digital strategy with special focus on ensuring employees can use digital investments to the fullest capacity to ensure technology ROI. When companies implement new technologies, a great deal of change and accompanying challenges are inevitable. DAP Professionals tackle these challenges, drive adoption, and measure results.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

