WalkMe Reveals the World's 100 Most Impactful Digital Adoption (DAP) Professionals in Inaugural DAPP100 List

Unveils new WalkMe World community for customers, partners, and DAP Professionals in advance of Elevate

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today released the official crowdsourced list of Top 100 Digital Adoption Professionals across the globe, the DAPP100 . Nominations poured in from all over the world with the 100 winners hailing from 16 countries across four continents. In addition to celebrating and recognizing the most impactful individuals in the digital adoption platform space, WalkMe also announced the new and improved WalkMe World , a community comprised of customers, partners, and DAP Professionals as a run-up to the annual Elevate event taking place October 25-27.

DAP Professionals advance the use of digital technologies within their organizations by elevating user experiences and ultimately driving return on technology investments. According to WalkMe's recent State of Digital Adoption Report ,* enterprises plan to invest an average of $30M in digital adoption over the next three years, which indicates there is an increasing need for DAP Professionals to strategize, plan, and build digital adoption solutions that enable digital transformations to live up to their full potential. With more than 13,000 people on LinkedIn with "digital adoption" on their profile, the rise of the DAP Professional is nothing short of a movement.

Further advancing the category and profession it created a decade ago, WalkMe launched the world's largest open community of DAP Professionals, WalkMe World . A thriving community with more than 7,000 active members, WalkMe World is now an entirely open community. The new community serves as a single pane of glass for customers, partners, and DAP enthusiasts of all levels to access all things DAP and WalkMe in a unified environment, whether they are looking for inspiration, training, support, networking, or useful tips. All members will experience a host of features, including instant self-service, private and public groups based on interest, region, or beta activities, peer to peer messaging, and the just-released DAP Blueprint, a self-service guide to help members scale their digital transformation strategy.

"Digital adoption has taken center stage as the missing link between an organization's digital transformation ambitions and the ROI they will enjoy from these endeavors. While we always knew that the growth of the DAP category would lead to career opportunities, the flourishing community of DAP Professionals continues to inspire us," said Wayne McCulloch, Chief Customer Officer, WalkMe. "We are excited to honor the 100 most innovative DAP Professionals across the globe, selected by their peers, while we simultaneously unveil the new WalkMe World community, the digital epicenter for DAP innovation."

About Elevate

On October 25-27, 2022, WalkMe will host 25+ live sessions and workshops both virtually and in-person in San Francisco, including a keynote celebrating the achievements of notable DAP Professionals and breakout sessions highlighting customer stories. Through workshops and certification opportunities, attendees will learn the latest in using digital adoption technologies to operationalize digital strategy and drive business outcomes that matter, positioning themselves as central to achieving critical business results.

DAPP100 Methodology

Nominations for the Top 100 DAP Professionals list kicked off on the newly minted International Digital Adoption Professionals Day on July 28, 2022. Any DAP Professional could be nominated by colleagues, peers, friends, or even themselves (DAP vendors were excluded). Voting was open for two weeks, and nearly 18,000 votes were cast to determine the final list of 100 individuals. The final list of honorees hail from 16 countries, some of which include the United States, Australia, Jamaica, Mexico, Switzerland, the Philippines, India, Israel, and Japan.

* WalkMe's 2022-2023 State of Digital Adoption report is based on a survey of 1,475 senior business leaders at organizations with 500 employees or more across North America, ANZ, UK & Ireland, DACH, Benelux, Nordics and France. The online survey was conducted March-May 2022.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

