Wall Coverings Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wall Coverings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wall Coverings Market to Reach $37.5 Billion by 2026

Global Wall Coverings market is projected to register moderate growth over the near-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$28.9 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$37.5 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the analysis period.

Europe represents the largest regional market for Wall Coverings, accounting for an estimated 28.1% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$8.1 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$9.8 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. The market is expected to progress steadily to evolve as a major regional market for Wall Coverings, supported by various factors conducive to healthy growth.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7 Billion by 2026

The Wall Coverings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Impact on Interior Paints Market

Impact On Wall Tiles Market

Wall Coverings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Wall Coverings: Product Definition

Wall Papers

Classification of Wallpapers Based on Raw Materials Used

Interior Paint

Characteristics of Interior Paints

Wall Tiles

Wall Panels

Wall Coverings Market: A Prelude

Outlook

Developing Countries Spearhead Future Market Growth

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Latest Trends Help Wall Coverings Market to Climb the Wall & Stand Tall

Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in 2021

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi-Purpose Tiles and Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy Market Growth

Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles

Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Decor

Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light

Rise in Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative Wall Covering Solutions

Wall Covering Patterns for Branding

Growing Wall Mural Variety

Options to Personalize Home Decor

Millennials Drive Wallpaper Demand

Rennovations Drive Demand for Various Types of Wallpapers

Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based Wallpapers

Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends

Select Wallpaper Design Trends

Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints

Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the 'Go Green' Trend

Waterproof Panels Increasingly Replace Wall Tiles In Bathrooms

Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster Market Growth

Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing for Wall Tiles

Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in Sustainable Wall Coverings

Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior Paints

Select Innovations

Select Innovations in the Paints & Coatings Sector

Regulations Spur Recycling

Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings

Vinyl Wall Coverings Find Increased Acceptance in Healthcare Industry

Feature Walls Make a Comeback

Hotels: A Continuous Source of Demand for Wall Coverings

Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects

Population Growth

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Companies Mentioned

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Asian Paints Limited

Benjamin Moore & Co. Inc.

& Co. Inc. Brewster Home Fashions LLC

British Ceramic Tile

Canteras Cerro Negro SA

Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A.

Ceramiche Refin S.p.A

Ceramic Industries Group

Cristal Ceramica S.A.

Crossville, Inc.

Decorative Panels International, Inc.

F. Schumacher & Co., Inc.

Florim USA , Inc.

, Inc. Georgia-Pacific LLC

Grespania SA

Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA

Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc.

Internacional de Ceramica, S.A.B. de C.V.

Newmor Wallcoverings

Johnson Tiles Limited

Johns Manville Corporation

Kaleseramik Canakkale Kalebodur Seramik Sanayi A.S.

Kronospan Limited

Versa Wallcovering

Lasselsberger, a. s

Manufacturas Vitromex, S.A. de C.V.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Marazzi Group S.p.A.

EMILCERAMICA S.r.l.

Dal-Tile Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A.

Florida Tile, Inc.

Pilkington Group Limited

Porcelanite S.A. de C.V.

Portobello SA ( Brazil )

) PPG Industries, Inc.

Rust-Oleum Corporation

Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

TIRI Group Ltd. ( New Zealand )

) Aspiring Walls ( New Zealand )

) York Wallcoverings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqi3xm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets