Wall Decor Market in Europe to grow by $ 9.56 bn in 2020, Amazon.com Inc. and Carrefour Group emerge as Key Contributors to growth |Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the wall decor market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 9.56 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Wall Decor Market in Europe by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the wall decor market in Europe.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Who are the top players in the market?

What is the key market driver?

How big is the rest of Europe market?

The rest of Europe region will contribute to 49% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour Group, Costco Wholesale Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kingfisher Plc, Otto Group, Tesco Plc, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing housing market & consumer expenditure will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this wall decor market in Europe forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Wall Decor Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Wall Decor Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Wall Art



Picture Frames



Wall Clocks

Geographic Landscape

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Rest Of Europe

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Wall Decor Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wall decor market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Wall Decor Market in Europe Size

Wall Decor Market in Europe Trends

Wall Decor Market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies influence of latest interior design trends as one of the prime reasons driving the wall decor market in Europe growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Wall Decor Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist wall decor market in Europe growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wall decor market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wall decor market in Europe across Germany , UK, France , Italy , and rest of Europe

, UK, , , and rest of Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wall decor market in Europe vendors

SOURCE Technavio