Wall Decor Market in the United States (2019-2023) - Leading Players are Amazon.com, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot Product Authority, Lowe's, Target Brands, and Walmart
The "Wall Decor Market in US 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wall decor market in the US is predicted to register a CAGR of almost 9% by 2023.
The increasing trend for interior designing is likely to fuel growth in the market. Consumer spending on home improvement and decor products such as on designer wall decor (such as wall clocks, wall arts, and picture frames) has also increased. This has motivated interior designers and designing companies to introduce trends that influence homeowners to invest in interior designing.
Increasing use of wall decor in designing the interiors of houses
Home renovation has increased in the US, mostly led by the enhanced lifestyles and rising disposable income. The demand for home renovation is further propelled by the modern and designer home decor products that include wall decor items.
Rising competition increasing price war and reducing profit margins
The entry of new players and private label brands will further intensify competition. This will lead to price wars degrading the quality of the product, which will affect the market negatively.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. Vendors and retailers offer personalized wall decor items at both macro and micro levels. Customers have many options, based on their requirements.
Key Players
- Amazon.com
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Home Depot Product Authority
- Lowe's
- Target Brands
- Walmart
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Wall art - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Picture frames - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Wall clock - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other decorative accents - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing trend for interior designing
- Increased demand for personalized and customized wall decor
- Growing online demand for home decor products
- Other trends
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Home Depot Product Authority
- Lowe's
- Target Brands
- Walmart
