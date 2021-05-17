Wall Décor Market in the US to grow by USD 10.78 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will emerge as major wall décor market in the US participants during 2021-2025
May 17, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The wall décor market in the US is expected to grow by USD 10.78 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the wall décor market in the US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
This business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Wall Décor Market In US Participants:
Amazon.com Inc.
Amazon.com Inc. offers a wide range of wall decor such as wall art, picture frames, wall clocks, tapestry, posters, sculptures, decorative wall mirrors, and wall storage, shelves, hanging cabinets.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. offers a wide range of wall decors such as wall art, picture frames, wall clocks, decals and wallpaper, decorative shelving, functional wall décor, and typography and signs wall décor.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. offers wall decor products such as artwork, custom-framed artwork, and sculptures.
Key Market Dynamics
Market drivers
- Improved standard of living increasing introduction of premium products
- The growing residential construction market
- The growing culture of gifting
Market challenges
- Rising competition increasing price war and reducing profit margins
- Highly complex inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management
- Long product replacement cycle
Market trends
- Increasing trend for interior designing
- Increased demand for personalized and customized wall decor
- Growing online demand for home decor products
- Growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items
Wall Décor Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation
The Wall décor market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
o Wall Art
o Picture Frames
o Wall Clock
o Other Decorative Accents
- Distribution Channel
o Offline
o Online
The wall décor market in the US is driven by the growing culture of gifting. In addition, other factors such as the growing culture of gifting are expected to trigger the wall décor market in the US toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
