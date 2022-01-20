Wall Decor Market in the US to Record 7.20% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Amazon.com Inc. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Wall Decor Market in US is expected to increase by USD 10.78 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 9.94%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The wall décor market in us report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights-

The wall décor market in the US is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as differentiating themselves on innovative products to compete in the market. The product insights and news of some of the vendors are mentioned below:

Franchise Concepts Inc - In December 2020, the company entered into an agreement to acquire Kitchen Tune-Up.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. - In August 2020, the company launched its new store in Southlake Corners.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Wall Décor Market in US Driver:

Introduction of premium products owing to the improved standard of living:

Changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income are driving home renovation activities in the US. Various manufacturers of wall décor are leveraging the Internet and social media to market their services in personalized products. Many retailers are expanding their portfolio by introducing specialized products for meeting the rising and diverse demand. Thus, the introduction of premium products owing to the improved standard of living is driving the market.

Wall Décor Market in US Trend:

Increased demand for personalized and customized wall décor:

The trend of personalization has encouraged retailers to focus on equipping their product assortments with several personalized wall décor products. Many customers are willing to pay extra for product personalization. Hence, retailers can gain margins on their offerings. Vendors and retailers that offer customized and personalized wall décor items, at both macro and micro levels, are expected to drive the growth of the market in the US during the forecast period. Thus, increased demand for personalized and customized wall décor is a major trend in the market.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Home Furniture Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Luxury Massage Chair Market in US by End-user and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wall Decor Market in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.94% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.20 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Including Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio