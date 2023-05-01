Wall decor market in US to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% from 2022 to 2027: Improved standard of living and the introduction of premium products to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the wall decor market in US is estimated to increase by USD 9,796.77 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 8.02%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some key insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Wall Decor Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers & suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which is LOW.

, which is Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Amazon.com Inc.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Brewster Home Fashions

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

F. Schumacher and Co.

Franchise Concepts Inc.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.

Kimball International Inc.

Kirklands Inc.

Kohls Corp.

Lowes Co. Inc.

Macys Inc.

Penney OpCo LLC

Pier 1 Imports Online Inc.

Restoration Hardware Inc.

The Home Depot Inc.

Transform Holdco LLC

Walmart Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Williams Sonoma Inc.

Chart & data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y growth of wall decor market in US

The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (wall art, picture frames, wall clocks, and other decorative accents)

The offline segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Offline stores enable customers to physically examine the products before purchasing. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most popular distribution channels. The growth of supermarkets and hypermarkets is attributed to the growth of the organized retail sector in the US. Retail outlets offer a wide range of products under a single roof. Manufacturers of wall decor also sell their products through specialty stores and other retail formats. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

Driver - The improved standard of living and the introduction of premium products are driving market growth. Changes in lifestyles and rising disposable income have increased the popularity of home renovation in the US. The demand for home renovations is also fueled by the growing demand for designer home decor products such as wall decor items and the penetration of the Internet and social media. Major players are expanding their portfolio by offering specialized products to meet the varied demands of consumers. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Trend - The increasing demand for interior designing is a key trend in the market. The strengthening US economy over the last five years has led to higher spending on home improvement and decor products. The demand for designer wall décor, such as wall art, wall clocks, and picture frames, is increasing. Therefore, interior designers and designing companies are introducing homeowners to invest in interior design. Increasing awareness has further increased the demand for designer wall décor. The rising number of working women and their participation in household decision-making has also fueled the demand for interior design. Such factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge - The rising competition is challenging market growth. Manufacturers compete on aspects such as product portfolio, premiumization, differentiation, and pricing. The entry of new players and private-label brands will intensify the competition further during the forecast period. This will lead to price wars, which, in turn, will further degrade the quality of products. Multichannel retailers have a lower cost structure, which also intensifies completion in the market. Therefore, the changing competitive landscape can affect the profit margins of players, which will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Wall Decor Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,796.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.8 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Brewster Home Fashions, Costco Wholesale Corp., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., F. Schumacher and Co., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Kimball International Inc., Kirklands Inc., Kohls Corp., Lowes Co. Inc., Macys Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, Pier 1 Imports Online Inc., Restoration Hardware Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Transform Holdco LLC, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

