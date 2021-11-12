Wall Decor Market Size in US to Increase by USD 10.78 Billion| Research Insights Highlight Increased Demand for Personalized and Customized Wall Décor as Key Trend | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The Wall Decor Market in US is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional players. Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc. are some of the dominant vendors featured in the report.

Some of the leading players in the market are deploying growth strategies such as differentiating themselves on innovative products to compete in the market.

In December 2020, Franchise Concepts Inc entered into an agreement to acquire Kitchen Tune-Up, a growing and impressive franchise company specializing in affordable kitchen updates.

The wall décor market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the wall art segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The high demand and fastest growth rate in the segment come from the high price of the products owing to the creativity involved in manufacturing. Various globally-acknowledged artists sell their wall art products at premium prices. Moreover, with the growing US economy and the popularity of gifting wall art products, the wall art product segment is expected to gain value during the forecast period.

The increased demand for personalized and customized wall décor is one of the key wall decor market trends in the US. Vendors and retailers offering customized and personalized wall décor items, at both macro and micro levels, are expected to drive the market growth in the US during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing trend of personalization has motivated retailers to focus on equipping their product assortment with several personalized wall décor products. These factors will positively impact the market growth.

The rising competition increasing price war and reducing profit margins might inhibit the growth of the market. In the US, manufacturers of wall decor have both organized and unorganized formats. To fight competition from new players and private-label brands, the price of wall decors are reduced considerably. This degrades the quality of the product, which affects the market negatively.

Wall Décor Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.20 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

