Wall decor market size to grow by USD 11.98 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wall decor market size in the US is estimated to increase by USD 11.98 billion. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 10.43%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wall Decor Market Market in US

Global wall decor market in the US- Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global wall decor market in the US – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape - The global wall decor market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer wall decor in the market are Amazon.com Inc., Art.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., and Walmart Inc. and others.

The global wall decor market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the improved standard of living increasing introduction of premium products, a growing residential construction market, and a growing gifting culture.

Vendor offerings -

Amazon.com Inc: The company offers wall decor products such as DeaTee 3 Packs Gold Wall Decor, Bathroom Wall Decor and TenXVI Designs Large Rustic Scrabble Wall Decor.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc: The company offers wall decor products such as Functional Wall Decor, Typography and Signs Wall Decor, and Metal Wall Decor.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc: The company offers wall decor products such as wallpaper and wall murals.

Franchise Concepts Inc: The company offers wall decor brands such as The Great Frame Up and Deck The Walls.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc: The company offers wall decor products such as Bridled Canvas, Marmaros Canvas and The Thicket Canvas.

Global wall decor market in the US - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (wall art, picture frames, wall clock, and other decorative accents) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The market share growth of the wall art segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Due to the complex production process and high cost of the products, this market has the highest demand and fastest growth rate. The wall art product segment is expected to grow in value throughout the projected period due to the expanding US economy.

Global wall decor market in the US– Market dynamics



Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving growth in the wall décor market in the US is the improved standard of living and the increasing introduction of premium products. The popularity of the internet and social media, together with modern and designer home decor products like wall décor, are driving up demand for home renovations. Furthermore, leading wall décor shops are diversifying their product lines by adding premium product items to meet the growing and diverse demand.

Key trends - The key trend driving growth in the wall décor market in the US is the increasing trend for interior designing. The rising GDP of the US economy has resulted in higher spending on home improvement and decor products. The interior design firms have taken advantage of this opportunity and are working to establish trends that will encourage homeowners to invest in interior design. The preference for interior design and designer wall décor is further driven by increased media penetration, and awareness of the artistic talent found throughout the world. The rising number of working women and their increased involvement in household decision-making are also contributing to the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The rising competition increasing price war, and reducing profit margins will be major challenges for the wall décor market in the US during the forecast period. Manufacturers of wall decor in the US compete on factors such as product portfolio, premiumization, differentiation, and pricing in organized and disorganized formats. With the entry of new competitors and private-label companies in the market, the competition will become even more fierce. As a result, there will be a price war, further lowering the product's quality and hampering the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this wall decor market in the US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wall decor market in the US between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the wall decor market in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the wall decor market vendors in the US

Wall Decor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.86 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Art.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

