Wall Décor Market to grow by USD 10.78 bn |Introduction of Premium Products owing to the Improved Standard of Living to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the wall décor market in us between 2020 and 2025 is USD 10.78 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The introduction of premium products owing to the improved standard of living is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Enhanced lifestyles and rising disposable income are driving home renovation activities in the US. Various wall décor manufacturers are leveraging the Internet and social media to market their services in personalized products. Many retailers of wall décor products are expanding their portfolio by introducing specialized products for meeting the growing and diverse demand.

Market Challenges - The rising competition increasing price war and reducing profit margins is a major challenge for the wall décor market growth in the US. In the US, manufacturers of wall decor have both organized and unorganized formats. They compete on parameters such as product portfolio, premiumization, differentiation, and pricing. The entry of new players and private-label brands will further intensify competition. This will lead to price wars, further degrading the quality of the product, which will affect the market negatively. Market competition and price wars intensify the need for operational efficiency required for cost optimization and pricing strategy. This reduces profit margins to sustain in the market by offering products at lower prices. Some retailers also close stores due to their underperformance and inability to achieve operational efficiency.

The wall décor market in the US report is segmented by Product (Wall art, Picture frames, Wall clock, and Other decorative accents) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online).

Some Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.



Franchise Concepts Inc.



Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.



Target Corp.



The Home Depot Inc.



Walmart Inc.



Wayfair Inc.

Wall Décor Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.20 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

