Wall of Faces: Mission Accomplished

At least one photo has been found for each service member whose name is inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is proud to announce that after more than two decades of effort, at least one photo has been found for each of the 58,281 service members whose names are inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

"When VVMF began this effort, the goal was to put a face with a name for each of the 58,281 service members whose names are inscribed on The Wall. To ensure that visitors to The Wall understand that behind each name is a face – a person with a story of a family and friends who were forever changed by their loss. Today, the Wall of Faces tells these stories through photos and remembrances left by both friends and family members. We couldn't have done this without the tenacious work of a small army of volunteers across the country. Their ingenuity, commitment and dedication are tremendous," said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF.

"This phase is now complete, but our team and many volunteers are continuing to seek better quality photos and adding remembrances to show the full story behind each name. We ask the public to look at the photos on the Wall of Faces and add additional higher-quality images as well as leave remembrances so that with the name, the photos and the remembrances – fuller stories will begin to emerge about each of these heroes," said Knotts.

To view and search the Wall of Faces, visit: www.vvmf.org/wall-of-faces

In the Fall of 2001, a short-term initial effort was made to collect photos of those on The Wall, with a larger, more concerted effort launched in the Fall of 2009. Since then, hundreds of volunteers and family members have submitted photos for the effort. Volunteers tracked down photos in many different ways. These are just a few highlights of our volunteers and how they found these photos:

Janna Hoehn began working on the project in 2011 with one photo that she had a connection to – the name rubbing she randomly made on her first visit to The Wall in Washington D.C. She then started with the 42 fallen from Maui - where she resides. With that success, she moved on to her hometown in California – and then the entire state. Hoehn contacted newspapers in each county where photos were needed. Soon after, she started working her way across the country. She grew a team of like-minded volunteers who joined her efforts, and they all had their own way of finding photos. However, Hoehn made many of the emotional phone calls to family members to not only ask for a photo but to learn more about their lost loved ones. "I am grateful for each and every volunteer, each newspaper that agreed to do a story for a little lady from Hawaii . I am proud of my work with this project and will never forget this time in my life," said Hoehn.

The Wall of Faces features a page dedicated to honoring and remembering every person whose name is inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. This effort further preserves the legacy of those who sacrificed all in Vietnam and allows family and friends to share memories, post pictures and connect with each other. To learn more, visit www.vvmf.org/wall-of-faces

About the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is the nonprofit organization that founded the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (The Wall) in Washington, D.C. in 1982. VVMF continues to lead the way in paying tribute to our nation's Vietnam veterans and their families. VVMF's mission is to honor and preserve the legacy of service in America and educate all generations about the impact of the Vietnam War and era. To learn more about VVMF, visit www.vvmf.org or call 202-393-0090.

