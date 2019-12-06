Wall Street Alliance Group Recognized on WealthManagement.com's 2019 Thrive List of Fastest-Growing Advisors

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Alliance Group has been named a recipient of the WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Awards, honoring the nation's fastest-growing advisors. The WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Awards list was compiled by measuring percentage revenue growth over the previous three years. The average revenue growth of Thrive Advisors is three times that of the overall industry.

Aadil Zaman & Syed Nishat, Senior Partners at Wall Street Alliance Group

"The WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards is unlike any other recognition program," said WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong. "Rather than acknowledging AUM or profitability, it recognizes advisors who are on the way up— those who have proven themselves skilled and ambitious by virtue of three solid years of revenue growth. We believe revenue growth is a metric that demonstrates advisor success in providing services of real value to clients and prospects, and key to building a sustainable business for the future. The WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards list is a publicly visible testament to that success."

To qualify for the WealthManagement.com 2019 Awards Thrive list, applicants had to be based in the U.S., offer financial services to individual clients, and be free of regulatory actions. The full list will be published on WealthManagement.com on November 1st and will be featured in Wealth Management magazine.

Applications for the WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive list were accepted from individuals, teams and companies of all types and sizes—including solo advisors, ensembles, practices, family offices, RIAs and IBD reps. So, making the list in 2019 was a remarkable achievement.

"We're honored to be named to the WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive list of fastest-growing advisory firms in the nation," said Syed Nishat, Senior Partner Wall Street Alliance Group. "We thank our clients and employees for making this honor possible," said Aadil Zaman, Senior Partner Wall Street Alliance Group.

About Wall Street Alliance Group- Wall Street Alliance Group is a nationally recognized wealth management firm headquartered in Manhattan, New York. The firm operates on a Fiduciary capacity serving high net worth clients and is on a mission to empower first-generation immigrants achieve financial well-being. Wall Street Alliance has a team of advisors with expertise in areas such as Tax Planning, Estate Planning, Asset Protection, Portfolio Management, 401(k) plans, Defined Benefit plans, Special Needs planning, Physician Financial planning and Trust services. Please visit www.wallstreetag.com.

About the WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards- The WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards is an annual program designed to celebrate America's fastest-growing advisors. Companies, individuals and teams are all eligible to participate in the program, which honors advisors and firms who have demonstrated remarkable revenue production over a three-year period.

About WealthManagement.com- WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business—all from one site.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. Wall Street Alliance Group and Securities America are separate companies. They are independently owned and operated.

