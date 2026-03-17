Wall Street Analyst and Head of Phalanx Investment Partners Trades Earnings Calls for Kitchen Tables Talks with Launch of Project Investigating America's Broken Healthcare System

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With frustration toward the U.S. health system at all-time highs, a new interview project launching today puts stories of everyday people first.

Featuring interviews by internationally recognized Wall Street analyst David Maris, The Healthcare Diaries will highlight the experiences of people entangled with American healthcare at a time when polling shows healthcare costs are the top economic concern for voters.

The Healthcare Diaries David Maris, The Healthccare Diaries

"Americans have never been more upset at the U.S. health system, and they have never felt more unheard," Maris said.

"After years of following the money, it's clear that the most important stories aren't found on earnings calls or financial statements: they're in waiting rooms, at pharmacy counters, and around the nation's kitchen tables."

Hosted on Substack, The Healthcare Diaries features interviews with patients, providers, and community leaders navigating the U.S. healthcare system, which is often described as opaque, expensive, and inaccessible. Using interviews between Maris and his subjects, The Healthcare Diaries relies on people's experiences told in their own words.

The Healthcare Diaries is now live at thehealthcarediaries.substack.com.

Maris's first interview is with Rev. Terris A. King, a Baltimore pastor leading a grassroots effort to save lives in neighborhoods where traditional medical systems have failed. In his interview, King describes how the city's Black community has been left behind by the healthcare system, and discusses his efforts to use the church to build bridges for better care.

Maris is widely known for his independent—and often contrarian—views on healthcare, drug pricing, and policy. Described as a "rare breed" by The Wall Street Journal and a "Wall Street Whistleblower" by The New York Times, Maris became known for his willingness to expose accounting irregularities and aggressive drug pricing practices at companies he covered.

"This isn't a news desk, and it isn't a political project," Maris said. "My goal is to bear witness to what the health system looks like from the ground up, not the boardroom down." "American healthcare companies may lead the world in innovation, but they are often failing people in their own backyard. If politicians, investors and business leaders ever want to get serious about fixing U.S. healthcare, they first need to hear from the people living inside it. We need to fix the last mile of healthcare."

The Healthcare Diaries will regularly publish interviews to add to the growing record of how American healthcare actually works—and how it doesn't.

David Maris is a six-time No. 1–ranked healthcare analyst with decades of experience covering the global pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. In addition to his distinguished sell-side career, he led healthcare investments for one of the world's largest hedge funds. In addition to being quoted by major media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, Maris has been a regular guest on CNBC and has appeared on major national networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN. His research has been featured in multiple business school case studies, including one that has been taught annually at Harvard Business School for more than a decade, and has been used in several Congressional hearings, including those regarding the EpiPen pricing and Valeant's business practices.

The Healthcare Diaries marks Maris's first public, narrative-driven project focused on the human impact of healthcare policy and economics.

SOURCE Phalanx Investment Partners