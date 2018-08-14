Wall Street Fraud Watchdog Now Urges an EB-5 Visa Investor to Not Hand $500K To A Regional Center Without an Independent Inspection of The Investment - Too Many People Are Being Cheated - Especially Chinese

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wall Street Fraud Watchdog says, "In the last month we have saved a number of EB-5 Visa investors millions of dollars by exposing the investment they were being offered as a scam. In one instance the developer-Regional Center was promoting a major development as next to a major tourist attraction. As it turned out the 'development-investment opportunity' was located 15 miles away from the tourist attraction in a neighborhood that was not safe in the day time.

EB-5 Visa

"If you are an investor wishing to obtain an EB-5 Visa please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for our unsurpassed due diligence service-especially if you are an investor or group of investors from China. Our services are not free, but they are worth every penny if they prevent you from losing a half a million dollars or more." http://WallStreetFraudWatchdog.Com

The Wall Street Fraud Watchdog is also urging an employee of a real estate developer or an EB-5 Visa Regional Center to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 if their developer or Regional Center employer is raising money from investors for a project that will never make money, or the developer is paying off old debts for a property or properties not part of the new investor solicitation. The potential whistleblower rewards for this type of information could be in the millions of dollars as the group would like to discuss anytime at 866-714-6466. http://WallStreetFraudWatchdog.Com

The Wall Street Fraud Watchdog is Especially Focused on EB-5 Visa Investors Being Offered the Following Types of Real Estate-Investment Opportunities:

Luxury Apartment Buildings

Retail Properties

Hotel Properties

Condominium Properties

Mixed Use Apartment-Retail Properties

According to the Wall Street Fraud Watchdog, "We are especially warning Chinese EB-5 Visa investors to not trust brokers or Regional Centers throwing lavish parties or seminars in China to lure in new investors. We are convinced there are Chinese broker middlemen that are being bribed to promote EB-5 Visa investment opportunities in the United States and bribing a Chinese middleman is probably illegal. Before a potential investor gives an EB-5 Visa Regional Center $500,000 they are urged to contact us at 866-714-6466 to ensure they are not throwing away their money." http://WallStreetFraudWatchdog.Com

