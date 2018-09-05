Wall Street Fraud Watchdog Now Urges an Employee at A Publicly Traded Company to Call Them About Rewards If They Have Proof Their CEO Is Lying About Performance to Protect their Stock Price's Value

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wall Street Fraud Watchdog is inviting an executive at any type of publicly traded company to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 if they possess proof their CEO and or upper management is withholding extremely damaging information from their shareholders to protect the stock value of the company. The SEC has a robust whistleblower reward program that can provide for significant financial rewards for proof of wrongdoing on the part of CEO's lying to their shareholder. Additionally, the SEC whistleblower program may allow the whistleblower to remain anonymous for revealing this type of information. http://WallStreetFraudWatchdog.Com

The Wall Street Fraud Watchdog is urging a corporate executive with proof the executive team of a publicly traded company is lying to their shareholders about to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 if they have proof of the following:

A Defense Contractor that is lying to the government about the performance of their product, they are over billing the government, or they are paying off foreign officials to sell their product, products, or services

A bank or financial institution is gouging their customers with inflated fees to artificially prop up profits. The fees may be related to mortgage origination, checking account fees, or gouging bank customers on servicing fees.

A pharmaceutical company is intentionally not going public about the fact their drug product is killing people or the drug has severe undisclosed side effects.

An energy company lying about pollution or environmental damage that was caused by their operations.

An auto or truck maker's executive team that is intentionally withholding information about defective or dangerous automobiles or trucks parts.

Data breaches by a company that puts US consumer's credit scores, Social Security numbers and date of births in the hands of hackers.

A publicly traded company that is lying to shareholders about profitability.

A real estate developer raising money from EB-5 Visa investors who is not using the investor money as advertised. "Typically, in these instances the developer is paying off old bills or spending the investor's money on himself."

According to the Wall Street Fraud Watchdog, "These are just a few types of examples where the executive team of a publicly traded company could be lying to shareholders about huge liabilities and if you have this type of information and it is not public knowledge please call us at 866-714-6466. You could make millions off this type of information. Why sit on a potentially winning Super Lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might have been worth?" http://WallStreetFraudWatchdog.Com

For attribution please refer to the March 2018 the Securities and Exchange Commission press release about a $133 million dollar whistleblower reward: https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2018-44

