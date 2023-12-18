Wall Street Journal Names Ansys to List of 250 Best-Managed Companies of 2023

Recognition showcases Ansys' commitment to company values and corporate responsibility

/ Key Highlights

The list includes the top qualifying 250 publicly traded U.S. companies named by the Drucker Institute Study

Company effectiveness was measured by analyzing performance in five categories: company satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) ranked Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) on its Top 250 Best-Managed Companies list of 2023. Companies on the list were evaluated across five weighted categories — company satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength.

From aerospace and defense to automotive, high tech, healthcare, energy, and industrial equipment, Ansys simulation solutions enable customers to power innovation that drives human advancement. Ansys' open-ecosystem approach helps thousands of customers worldwide reach their goals without compromise. Illustrating these commitments in action, Ansys announced upcoming AI-based additions to its portfolio in 2024 that will enhance customer experience, accelerate democratization of simulation, and bring products to market sooner.

Rankings are based on a holistic measurement of corporate effectiveness developed by the Drucker Institute of Claremont Graduate University. Scoring relied on an analysis of 34 data inputs provided by 15 third-party sources. To qualify, companies must be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Stock Market and part of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index or the S&P Composite 1500 Index, or both, and meet other utility and distinction criteria.

The inclusion on the WSJ 2023 list marks Ansys' 22nd recognition of the year and highlights its unwavering commitment to its customers, corporate culture, and social impact.

"Ansys is in the business of powering innovation through digital transformation," said Kathleen Weslock, vice president of human resources at Ansys. "We deliver results, whether through our fantastic employee engagement statistics, our deep investment in research and development, our sustainability initiatives, or our 93% customer satisfaction score. The recognition from WSJ shows that our actions align with our mission, values, and who we strive to be."

View the full list on WSJ's website: https://www.wsj.com/rankings/management-250-rankings/best-managed-companies-us-2023?mod=ig_managementtop2502023.

/ About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

