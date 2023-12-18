Wall Street Journal Names Ansys to List of 250 Best-Managed Companies of 2023

News provided by

Ansys

18 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Recognition showcases Ansys' commitment to company values and corporate responsibility

/ Key Highlights 

  • The list includes the top qualifying 250 publicly traded U.S. companies named by the Drucker Institute Study
  • Company effectiveness was measured by analyzing performance in five categories: company satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) ranked Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) on its Top 250 Best-Managed Companies list of 2023. Companies on the list were evaluated across five weighted categories — company satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength.

From aerospace and defense to automotive, high tech, healthcare, energy, and industrial equipment, Ansys simulation solutions enable customers to power innovation that drives human advancement. Ansys' open-ecosystem approach helps thousands of customers worldwide reach their goals without compromise.  Illustrating these commitments in action, Ansys announced upcoming AI-based additions to its portfolio in 2024 that will enhance customer experience, accelerate democratization of simulation, and bring products to market sooner.

Rankings are based on a holistic measurement of corporate effectiveness developed by the Drucker Institute of Claremont Graduate University. Scoring relied on an analysis of 34 data inputs provided by 15 third-party sources. To qualify, companies must be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Stock Market and part of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index or the S&P Composite 1500 Index, or both, and meet other utility and distinction criteria.  

The inclusion on the WSJ 2023 list marks Ansys' 22nd recognition of the year and highlights its unwavering commitment to its customers, corporate culture, and social impact.

"Ansys is in the business of powering innovation through digital transformation," said Kathleen Weslock, vice president of human resources at Ansys. "We deliver results, whether through our fantastic employee engagement statistics, our deep investment in research and development, our sustainability initiatives, or our 93% customer satisfaction score. The recognition from WSJ shows that our actions align with our mission, values, and who we strive to be."

View the full list on WSJ's website: https://www.wsj.com/rankings/management-250-rankings/best-managed-companies-us-2023?mod=ig_managementtop2502023.

/ About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–G

/ Contacts

Media                   

Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected]


Investors 

Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected]

SOURCE Ansys

Also from this source

Newsweek Names Ansys to America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 List

Newsweek Names Ansys to America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 List

Newsweek again recognized Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) on its annual America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 list. This prestigious award is presented by...
Ansys RaptorX™ Certified by Samsung Foundry for High-Speed Design

Ansys RaptorX™ Certified by Samsung Foundry for High-Speed Design

Samsung Foundry certified Ansys' (NASDAQ: ANSS) RaptorX™ on-chip electromagnetic (EM) solution for analyzing high-speed products manufactured with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.