Wall Street Prep and Wharton Online Launch Restructuring & Distressed Investing Certificate Program

New program unites leading restructuring practitioners, distressed investors, and Wharton faculty in a first-of-its-kind certificate.

BOSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Prep, the world's leading financial training company, and Wharton Online today announced the launch of the Restructuring & Distressed Investing Certificate Program — expanding their collaboration into one of the most specialized and consequential areas of finance. The new certificate is the fifth program in the partnership's growing portfolio, following programs in Private Equity, Real Estate Investing, Financial Planning & Analysis, and Applied Value Investing.

The launch comes as nearly $3 trillion in leveraged loans and high-yield bonds remain outstanding, private credit navigates its first real stress cycle, and AI continues to disrupt business models across industries — creating unprecedented demand for professionals who understand how distress actually works.

"Corporate restructuring and distressed investing demand expertise across valuation, bankruptcy law, negotiation, and capital structure dynamics," said Michael Gatto, Honorary Program Chair and Partner at Silver Point Capital. "This program examines distress from every perspective — preparing investors and advisors to execute complex transactions and turnaround professionals to guide companies through financial recovery."

About the Program

Over eight weeks, learners cover the full lifecycle of financial distress — from diagnosing decline and managing liquidity through Chapter 11 processes, distressed M&A, and advanced investment strategies. Each cohort combines self-paced video modules with live weekly office hours, one-on-one tutoring, and access to local study groups. Upon completion, learners receive a digital certificate from Wall Street Prep and Wharton Online.

"This is not a theoretical program," said Bilge Yilmaz, Academic Director of Wharton's Harris Family Alternative Investments Program. "Learners get the analytical frameworks and academic foundation that Wharton is known for, alongside instruction from practitioners who have been in the room on some of the most significant transactions of the last twenty years. That combination is simply not available anywhere else."

The program is designed for professionals across restructuring advisory, distressed investing, private credit, bankruptcy law, and corporate finance — at any stage of their career.

"Restructuring and distressed investing crosses finance, law, operations, and negotiation — and most professionals only ever see it from one seat at the table," said Matan Feldman, Founder and CEO of Wall Street Prep. "This program brings all those seats together — distressed investors, restructuring advisors, bankruptcy attorneys, and private credit professionals learning alongside each other and building the relationships that define long careers in this space."

The first cohort begins June 8, 2026 and runs through August 2, 2026. Early enrollment tuition is $4,800 (application fee waived before May 11). Tuition assistance is available.

For more information and to enroll, visit the certificate program website.

About Wall Street Prep

Established in 2004 by investment bankers, Wall Street Prep is the leading provider of corporate training to the world's most recognized private equity firms, investment banks, and financial institutions. Trusted by thousands of students and finance professionals, the instructor-led and online training programs help students bridge the gap between academia and practical, real-world skills needed to succeed on the job. Programs currently serve 130+ blue-chip corporates, 125+ universities, and 12,000+ individual learners. Since its founding, Wall Street Prep has helped over 300,000 finance professionals build critical job skills.

About Wharton Online

Wharton Online, the Wharton School's digital learning platform, makes high-quality business education available to learners anytime and anywhere. From certificate programs that issue Continuing Education Units to specializations across a variety of business and management topics, Wharton Online's offerings equip learners to advance their careers. With 100K certificate-earning learners and more than one million total learners who have accessed courses, Wharton Online has built a global network of business leaders.

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SOURCE Wall Street Prep