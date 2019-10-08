Wall Street Veteran Anne Greenwood Joins Syndio's Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio , a leading HR analytics platform with a mission to eradicate pay disparities, announced today that Wall Street veteran Anne Greenwood, Founder and CEO of Greenwood Leadership Consulting, has joined the Company's advisory board. In this role, Ms. Greenwood will advise and counsel Syndio management on its ongoing efforts to identify and eliminate workplace pay disparities in the corporate world.

"Throughout my career, I've seen a number of roadblocks that prevent highly qualified women from climbing the corporate ladder," said Ms. Greenwood. "After working with some of the largest financial services companies in the world, I've made it my mission to help women advance in these male-dominated environments. I was immediately drawn to Syndio due to the Company's ongoing push for transparency and commitment to using vetted methodology with its platform. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to empower global businesses to not only review their pay practices in a more efficient way but also to plan for a stronger, more productive workforce on a go-forward basis."

Prior to forming Greenwood Leadership Consulting, Ms. Greenwood served as Senior Vice President at Pax Ellevate Management, where she marketed the first fund of its kind, focused on investing in companies leading the charge in advancing women. Over the years, she also served as Managing Director, Client Development, at Morgan Stanley; Managing Director, Head of One Citi Initiative, at Citigroup; and Managing Director, Branch Manager, at Smith Barney. Ms. Greenwood also received her Master of Public Administration degree from Harvard University and Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Cornell University.

"With Anne's over three decades of deep expertise in financial services – an industry that is predominantly male and in dire need of more female leadership cultivation – she knows better than anyone the importance of helping women to better navigate the corporate landscape, especially in terms of achieving equal pay for equal work," added Maria Colacurcio, CEO, Syndio. "We know that diverse leadership teams, especially those with women in senior roles, produce better results overall. Having Anne on our advisory board is an invaluable asset for our Company as we continue to help more global businesses achieve true corporate fairness and pay equity in the workplace. Real, lasting organizational and behavioral change must happen to truly address the root issue of pay inequity, not just the symptoms."

About Syndio

Syndio is a HR technology company that empowers global businesses to identify and eliminate workplace pay disparities, resulting in fair, equitable, compliant and, ultimately, sustainable employee compensation practices. Leveraging Syndio's real-time, proprietary data analytics platform, companies are able to foster a more engaged and productive workforce and achieve higher retention rates, a stronger corporate culture and greater profitability. Syndio customers come from all industries, including technology, hospitality, retail and financial services.

