Wall Street Veteran Frank Hourigan Joins BKCM CryptoCurrency Hedge Fund

In his new role, Hourigan will oversee all aspects of strategic planning and business operations, with a special focus on continuing the rapid growth of the firm's hedge fund business. Hourigan brings extensive expertise in both capital markets and cryptocurrency, having co-founded and served as CEO of Satis Group LLC, a boutique investment bank focused on digital assets. Prior to that he served as Managing Director for ICO Investment Banking at Argon Group. The depth and breadth of Frank's professional relationships and experience will bridge the gap between traditional and crypto investors on an institutional level.

"This business requires a unique skill set. In addition to capital markets expertise, it requires a deep understanding the intricacies of crypto-blockchain technology and the entrepreneurial drive to bring emerging opportunities to clients," said Brian Kelly, CEO of BKCM LLC. "Frank delivers in all three of those areas, especially the fast-changing cryptocurrency space, where he has hands-on experience issuing ICOs—both security and utility tokens, and a proven ability to raise capital for numerous blockchain related investments."

In all, Hourigan brings 21 years of progressive leadership roles in management, sales, and marketing. He has spent much of the last decade on Wall Street in senior capital markets roles, as a Principal at Needham & Company, a boutique investment bank focused on growth technology companies, and as a Director in equity research sales at the leading global asset manager AllianceBernstein.

BKCM is excited to add an executive of this caliber to the leadership team and believes Hourigan is the exact right fit, in terms of skills and culture, to help guide the firm in its next phase of growth.

