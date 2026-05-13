Wall Street Veteran Iggy Ioppe Joins Theo as Chief Investment Officer

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Theo, the institutional platform connecting onchain capital to global financial markets, today announced the appointment of Iggy Ioppe as Chief Investment Officer.

Ioppe brings more than two decades of experience across technology, hedge funds, and global financial markets:

Co-Founder and CEO of Location Labs, acquired for $220MM by AVG

Head of $1B+ long-short prop trading group at Credit Suisse

Co-Founder and President of Sureview Capital, a $500MM global hedge fund sponsored by The Blackstone Group

Most recently, Co-Head of Polygon Ventures, a $100MM blockchain VC

"Most financial infrastructure still operates on fragmented systems built decades ago," said Ioppe. "Settlement can take days. Access remains heavily constrained by intermediaries, geography, and account minimums. Meanwhile, blockchain infrastructure has matured dramatically over the last several years. We are approaching a world where financial assets become programmable and globally interoperable by default."

"The majority of 8.3 billion people in the world can not access the best investment opportunities. Blockchains have the potential to make capital markets substantially more accessible."

"This opportunity is much greater than 'cryptocurrency'. It is about modernizing the infrastructure of global finance."

Ioppe was an early investor in Theo through his family office, Procul Capital, before joining the company.

He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School (Baker Scholar) and a BS in Mathematics from McGill University, where he graduated first in the program. He began his investing career at Bain Capital.

"Iggy combines deep institutional investing experience with a strong understanding of crypto-native market structure," said Ari Pingle, Co-CEO of Theo. "As blockchain-based financial infrastructure continues moving into the institutional mainstream, his perspective will be invaluable to Theo's next phase of growth."

About Theo

Theo is an institutional platform that builds financial products enabling onchain capital to access global markets. Its products include thBILL (tokenized U.S. Treasuries, $200M+ TVL), thGOLD (yield-bearing tokenized gold), and thUSD (a delta-neutral stablecoin collateralized by gold). The platform serves over 80,000 users across 60+ countries and has processed $1B+ in cumulative volume. Institutional partners include Wellington Management and Standard Chartered. Theo raised a $20M Series A led by Hack VC and Anthos Capital, with participation from investors at Citadel, Jane Street, HRT, Optiver, IMC, Five Rings, and JPMorgan.

Learn more at theo.xyz.

SOURCE Theo Network