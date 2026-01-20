Wall Street Veteran Leaves TradFi to Build AI-Native Web3 Markets; Opender Singh, CFA, joins ANDX Global as Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In one of the most notable leadership transitions in digital finance of 2026, Opender Singh, CFA, a seasoned executive with senior roles at UBS, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Société Générale, Merrill Lynch, and BlackRock—has left Wall Street after more than 25 years to help build the next generation of global financial markets.

"Opender joining us is a turning point, not just for ANDX, but for the industry," said Viru Raparthi, CEO & Founder of ANDX Global. "He brings an exceptional combination of capital markets expertise, operational rigor, and global leadership experience. As ANDX builds the next financial infrastructure layer, his leadership will guide our growth with discipline, regulatory readiness, and institutional-grade execution."

Mr Singh's transition signals a larger shift in the sector: institutional leaders are no longer observing the Web3 revolution from the sidelines, they are stepping in to build it.

"The opportunity to reshape global markets through AI, tokenization, and 24/7 borderless trading is unlike anything happening in traditional finance," Mr. Singh said. "ANDX is building the financial architecture of the future, and I'm excited to help scale it globally."

From Wall Street to Web3 —

In his prior leadership roles across major financial institutions, Mr. Singh has led large scale, high-impact initiatives spanning enterprise data strategy and transformation, global operational governance, regulatory reporting and advanced risk management and intelligence systems. Most recently, he served as an Executive Directory at UBS, where he was head of data management office.

In his role as COO at ANDX, Mr Singh will:

Build global operational, compliance, and governance frameworks

Drive expansion across North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Turkey, South Africa, and other high-growth regions

Oversee institutional system design for tokenization , multi-asset trading, AI-powered intelligence, and secure payments

, multi-asset trading, AI-powered intelligence, and secure payments Bring Wall Street's execution discipline to an industry entering its next era of scale

About ANDX Global

ANDX is a global, AI-native Web3 financial platform headquartered in New York City. The company unifies multi-asset trading, tokenization, secure cross-border payments, real-time financial intelligence, and a gamified participation layer into a single, next-generation digital finance ecosystem.

The platform built to democratize global access to digital finance through education, access & inclusion, delivers:

Tokenized real-world and digital assets

Secure multi-asset trading across crypto , FX, commodities, derivatives, and tokenized equities

, FX, commodities, derivatives, and tokenized equities AI-powered predictive insights and personalized financial pathways

Cross-border payment and settlement rails

A gamified participation layer that rewards engagement and financial empowerment

ANDX operates across the United States, Turkey, UAE, India, Brazil, the Philippines, South Africa, and is rapidly expanding into other growing markets. The company combines institutional-grade engineering with user-centric, AI-native design to build a financial ecosystem prepared for the next billion users.

