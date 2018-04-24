Wall Street Veteran Peter Cohen joins Quadrant Biosciences Board of Directors

From November 1992 to May 1994, Mr. Cohen was Vice Chairman and director of Republic New York Corporation, as well as Chairman of Republic's subsidiary, Republic New York Securities Corporation. Earlier, he was Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Shearson Lehman Brothers from 1983 to 1990. During that time, Mr. Cohen played a prominent role in the RJR Nabisco takeover deal that later became the subject of the book and movie "Barbarians at the Gate."

Over his career, Mr. Cohen has served on a number of corporate, industry and philanthropic boards, including the New York Stock Exchange, The Federal Reserve International Capital Markets Advisory Committee, The Depository Trust Company, The American Express Company, Olivetti SpA, Telecom Italia SpA, and Kroll Inc. He is presently a Trustee of Mount Sinai Medical Center, Vice Chairman and Lead Director of the Board of Directors of Scientific Games Corporation and a director of Safe Auto Insurance.

Cohen will be joining a Board of Directors that includes Dr. Ira Fedder, prominent orthopedic surgeon from Maryland, Andrew Rock, co-founder of K2Medical and NeuroSpine Ventures, and MaryAnn Tyszko, former CEO of SRC, a research and development company. According to Richard Uhlig, Founder and CEO of Quadrant Biosciences, Mr. Cohen's addition comes at a perfect time. "As we move into the next phase of our business with the Quadrant token offering, having a Board of Directors with this depth and breadth of experience in science, medicine, and finance is critical. I couldn't be more thrilled to have Peter join us and bring his considerable experience and skillset to our company."

Mr. Cohen agrees. "I am very excited to be joining Quadrant Biosciences as I truly believe in their vision of addressing important global healthcare concerns with their groundbreaking functional and epigenetic biomarker technologies." Currently Mr. Cohen is Lead Director of Scientific Games Corporation, where he is also Vice Chairman and a member of its Finance Committee. He received a Bachelor of Science from The Ohio State University in 1968 and his Masters of Business Administration from Columbia University in 1969.

Quadrant Biosciences Inc. is a Life Science company involved in the development of functional assessments and epigenetic diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. Quadrant Biosciences has also entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's Disease. For information about the company contact Quadrant Biosciences at info@QuadrantBiosciences.com or visit their website at www.QuadrantBiosciences.com.

